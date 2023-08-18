NewLeftHeader

LAM adds more to the great line-up for August

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and a new Saturday Storytime.

lam adds new exhibit

New exhibition is now open and runs through September 30

Continues through September 30

Brand Spanking New: Freshly acquired Artwork at LAM

Though Laguna Art Museum traces its roots back to 1918, it did not begin developing a permanent art collection until 1940. Today, the collection spans nearly every historical period of California art from 1835 until present day. This exhibition of 14 recently acquired artworks expresses unabashedly Californian ideas including excess, optimism, irreverence and perfection. Many embrace experimentation, environmentalism and social change.

Artworks are by Joseph Birren, Elanor Colburn, Albert Contreras, Scot Heywood, Sandow Birk, Don Bachardy, Tom Wudi, John Baldessari, William Griffith, Buena Johnson, Edward & Nancy Reddin Kienholz, Francis De Erdely, William Wendt and Gunnar Widfoss.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50

In celebration of the Self Help Graphics & Art momentous 50th anniversary, Laguna Art Museum presents the largest selection of works by SHG artists from the museum’s collection to date. Curated by Curatorial Fellow and Guest Curator Rochelle Steiner, Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50 offers a contemporary look at the earliest works and themes that have initiated countless discussions and collaborations at the heart of Chicana/o/x art making in the region and beyond.

lam adds cactus

Click on photo for a larger image

“Dando Gracias,” Leo Limón, 1983, Gift of Charlie Miller and Museum Purchase with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, a Federal Agency, LAM Permanent Collection

Sunday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m.

Self Help Graphics and Art: A Celebratory Lecture

As part of the opening weekend festivities for Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50, join the Laguna Art Museum and Kevin Cruz Amaya for a talk on Self Help Graphics & Art, its cultural impact and printmaking as an art form. Cruz Amaya is a doctoral candidate in Chicana/o and Central American studies at UCLA and a UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center Inter-University Program for Latino Research Dissertation Fellow.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.

 For tickets, click here.

lam adds remarkably you

 “Remarkably You” - Storytime on August 26

Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Storytime features Remarkably You written by Pat Zietlow Miller and illustrated by Patrice Barton with a self-portrait activity that celebrates all of the qualities that make you “remarkably you.”

Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

lam adds drawing

 Art Workshop: Figure Drawing - August 27

Sunday, Aug. 27, 4-7 p.m.

Art Workshop: Figure Drawing

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, join Peter Zokosky, chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of a ticket.

Please note: This workshop will feature a live nude model. All attendees must be 18 years or older.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $30, Non-members: $45. For tickets, click here.

lam adds Graham

 Dr. Natalie Graham - September 9

Saturday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

Poet Dr. Natalie Graham: In Response to Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna

Join inaugural Poet Laureate of Orange County, Dr. Natalie Graham, as she shares new work created exclusively for the Laguna Art Museum in response to the featured exhibit Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna.

Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. 

Advance tickets recommended. Laguna Art Museum: $20 per person; Non-members: $30 per person. For tickets, click here.

lam adds Kleitsch

 “The Old Post Office” by Joseph Kleitsch

Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.

Jean Stern Presents: The Art & Life of Joseph Kleitsch

In this lecture, art historian and LAM Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will discuss the art and life of Joseph Kleitsch in conjunction with the museum’s newest exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna.

John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers are the exclusive auctioneer / appraiser business for the 2023 Jean Stern Presents lectures.

Youth 12 and under, free, members $7 per person; Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.

lam adds Fabio Zini

Fabio Zini - September 14

Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.

Fabio Zini

Location: Laguna Live! Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach

Film composer, guitarist and prchestrator Fabio Zini is a professional musician, performing guitarist and film composer. In 2007, he was nominated for a Grammy in the Tango genre. Originally from Argentina, he holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from the National University, Santa Fe, Argentina. He studied orchestration and film scoring at Berklee College of Music, Boston, Mass. Zini has been awarded a Berklee Online Celebrity Scholarship. This scholarship is a true reflection of his outstanding work as a Berklee certificate program student.

Tickets are not yet on sale.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

