Sawdust Art Festival holds Spirit of Aloha 081823

Sawdust Art Festival holds Spirit of Aloha three-day fundraiser this weekend, August 18-20

The Sawdust Art Festival invites the community to come together through art at their Spirit of Aloha fundraiser for Lahaina and Maui. It begins today, Friday, Aug. 18 and continues through the weekend. Join them to send Maui Laguna’s support, strength and spirit, using art as a way to connect us all.

Two of the Sawdust artists have close ties to Hawaii. Nevada Silva’s mother and sister live in Lahaina, and they lost everything in the fire. The other artist, Josh King, grew up there and has close ties to the community.

Highlights:

–Sawdust will donate a portion of every ticket sold over the three-day event to the Hawaii Community Foundation.

–A donation center will be available on-site and those donations will go directly to the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation.

–Special musical performances will be available all weekend long with highlights from ukulele players such as Tommy J (a local favorite Tom Joliet), and other community acts.

–Art classes will be themed and inspired by Hawaiian culture.

–Guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts to share the aloha spirit.

Visit the Sawdust Festival’s donation center here, where 100% of your donations will be going directly to the Maui Fire relief.

The Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For tickets and more information on the Sawdust, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/, or call 949.494.3030.

 

