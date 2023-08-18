NewLeftHeader

Going once, going twice: Benevolence Fund is the big winner in the annual Sawdust Festival live auction

By THERESA KEEGAN

Each year is unique at the Sawdust Festival, but on Sunday (Aug. 13) a wonderful community tradition carried on – with one big change.

All the donations, and all the supporters and all the organizers were out and about for the Artists’ Benevolence Fund Art Auction, but without long-time professional auctioneer Tony DeZago at the helm. He passed away last month.

“He lived in Montana and Las Vegas, but he basically gave us his time because he liked what we do,” said David Nelson, a founding member of the Benevolence Fund and now a trustee for the nonprofit program. For almost two decades, DeZago would travel to the Sawdust grounds and encourage people to open their hearts – and wallets – during the live auction.

Going once David Nelson

Photos by Theresa Keegan

Silversmith David Nelson, a trustee of the Artists’ Benevolence Fund, holds a picture of artist John Eagle, who passed away. In the picture Eagle was sitting in front of his painting that was auctioned on Sunday.

This year, Voice of Laguna radio station owner Ed Steinfeld stepped in as auctioneer.

“Tony has left me some very big shoes to fill,” said Steinfeld humbly.

But he stepped forward and the spirit of the auction carried the day. Soon folks were bidding on jewelry, paintings, photographs and sculptures, all for a good cause. Their purchases replenish this critical fund, which financially assists artists who are going through a catastrophic situation. In the past, recipients have had medical issues, accidents, even robberies, floods and fires. On any given year, between four and sometimes more than a dozen artists receive fully confidential assistance.

“This is not an ‘I’m-running-low-on-money’ kind of fund,’” explained Nelson. “It’s for artists in a calamity…and to help get them back to work.”

Going once group

Helpers would walk around with the items being auctioned so everyone in the standing room-only crowd had a chance to see them up close while the bidding was going on

The effort began more than 40 years ago when a Sawdust Festival artist with a young child was struggling with a cancer diagnosis and other artists wanted to help.

“We basically did a GoFundMe before there was GoFundMe,” said Nelson. It became evident that many artists don’t have insurance, and it was decided that a live auction, with donated art pieces, could be an ongoing way to raise money for fellow artists in need.

This year, 151 art pieces were donated to Sunday’s event and more than 70 bid cards were distributed throughout the day. While a final income tally had not been determined as of press time, in past years the auction has raised between $10,000 and $17,000.

The Artists’ Benevolence Fund is now its own entity, independent of the Sawdust Festival, and it accepts applications from any artist who lives in Laguna Beach. (Donations to the art auction come from Sawdust and Festival of Arts artists, as well as the Laguna Beach Visitors Center, which donated items for themed baskets.)

Pamela Brodersen of Santa Ana estimates she’s been to at least 30 auctions, including one which was a first date with the man who ultimately became her husband. Her home in Hawaii is decorated with many items purchased at the auction through the years and it brings her great joy not only to have art she loves, but also to support the Benevolence Fund.

“It just goes to such a great cause,” she said of supporting the nonprofit effort. “I want to put my money where it helps people.”

Going once auction display

There were more than 150 donated art pieces during Sunday's live art auction at the Sawdust Festival

Brodersen loves visiting the Sawdust and having the opportunity to talk with the artists and see first-hand the time and passion they put into their art.

“It offers me a closer link to the artwork,” she said. When visiting the Festival, she wears jewelry purchased years earlier and often stops by artists’ booths to show them pictures of where their art is in her home.

“I think validation is important,” she said of the process of letting artists know their work is appreciated. “Artists put their whole soul into creating their art.”

Watercolor artist Lorraine Adler not only donated a piece to the show, she, like so many artists who were on hand Sunday, helped wherever needed.

“We really need to support each other,” she said. As an artist who has been showing at the Sawdust for more than a decade, she knows the demands of the season and the importance of the camaraderie to help each other through difficult times. “I want to help our artists who need support.”

Going once jewelry

The art auction inventory included paintings, sculpture, fabric art and jewelry. All items were donated by area artists.

That overlying theme was evident in every item that was sold. While bidding usually started at half a piece’s value, the closing bid often exceeded the face value and many lively, good-natured bidding wars brought coveted pieces well above the asking price.

“This really isn’t about people coming out for a steal,” said Nelson. “Although there are great deals. It’s about people coming to have fun and to support a great cause.”

For more information about the Artists Benevolence Fund, click here.

