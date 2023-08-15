Festival of Arts Weekly Events, August 15-20
Festival of Arts Fine Art Show
July 5 – September 1
Monday – Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students/Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: $5; Free Admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.
To register for workshops, reserve special seating for concerts or view schedules, go towww.lagunafestivalofarts.org.
Set in a beautiful open-air gallery, the Festival of Arts is a highly acclaimed juried fine art show featuring the work of more than 100 award-winning Orange County artists. From paintings, glass, ceramics, photography and more, the Festival showcases a variety of mediums and artwork styles for avid collectors and Festivalgoers to browse and purchase directly from the artists. In addition to the artwork on display, visitors may enjoy art demonstrations, live music performances, art classes, special events and more.
Courtesy of FOA
Summer Art Workshops
Summer Art Workshops
Dates: July 5 – September 1 (closed on August 26)
Time: Weekdays 4-8 p.m., Weekends 12-8 p.m.
Cost: Free with Festival Admission, Material Fee for Ceramics
The Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America, provides a spacious area perfectly suited for visitors to create their own art with the help of professional artists. All workshops are held daily. Groups of six or more should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve space in advance.
Multi-Media Art Workshops: Discover a broad palette of artistic mediums, including collage, beads, mixed media construction, pencil comparisons (with watercolor, oils, etc.) and scratchboard art. This workshop is great for all ages and skill levels.
Courtesy of FOA
Printmaking Workshop
Printmaking Workshops: A great way to learn about the art-making process first-hand is at the daily Printmaking Workshops. The Festival’s most skilled printmakers will demonstrate relief, monoprint and reductive printmaking techniques, giving visitors an interesting and informative look into the creative art process.
Ceramic Workshop: One of the Festival’s most popular workshops! Create a colorful pot by painting glazes or using a marbling technique. Glazed pots are available for pick up in one or two days. Marbled pots are available for pick up in 30 minutes. There is a $25+ material fee per ceramic pot.
Docent Art Tours, sponsored by PBS SoCal
Dates: Daily, Monday – Thursday 4:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Dedicated and knowledgeable docents lead daily free art tours of the Festival of Arts exhibition. Learn about mediums and processes that make each artist’s works unique.
Immerse yourself in a world of creativity and expression with the Festival of Arts’ daily docent art tours. Knowledgeable docents will take you on a guided tour through the fine art show, featuring works by local artists across a wide range of mediums. With their docents’ expertise, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the art and the artist behind it. Whether you’re an art lover or simply looking to expand your horizons, docent art tours are the perfect way to discover the stories behind the artwork at the Festival of Arts.
Workshops
–Friday, Aug. 18, 3-5:30 p.m.
Watercolors
Cost: $65 fee per person, per class
Discover the magic of watercolor painting at the Festival of Arts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced painter, their expert instructor will guide you through the techniques and principles of watercolor painting. In this class, you will learn about color mixing, brushwork, composition and various other methods to create stunning watercolor paintings. You will have the opportunity to explore your creativity and develop your own style while also receiving personalized feedback and instruction. Join the class and experience the beauty and versatility of watercolor painting.
Courtesy of FOA
Exotic Glazes - August 19
–Saturday, Aug. 19, 3-5:30 p.m.
Exotic Glazes
Cost: $65 fee per person, per class
This class is an introduction to the world of exotic glazes, showcasing the techniques behind unusual glazes not readily available to the general public. Using a ceramic piece, students will apply color and shine to their clay base. Participants will receive step-by-step instruction on proper application technique to create a stunning one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
–Sunday, Aug. 20, 3-5:30 p.m.
Festival Masters with Carole Boller
Cost: $65 fee per person, per class
In this fun and engaging class, attendees will learn how to paint, draw and create like one of your favorite Festival Exhibitors. Led by Festival Exhibitor Carole Boller, students will explore styles of art and gain inspiration from Festival Artists to create their own masterpiece. This one-of-a-kind class is a can’t miss opportunity.
Special Events
Courtesy of FOA
Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate - August 17
–Thursday, Aug. 17, 5:30-7 p.m.
Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate
Billy Valentine
Cost: $25 per person (does not include Festival of Arts admission or reserved seating). Limited “nightclub” seating available in the reserved section for $50 per person per concert. (Includes Festival admission, does not include wine and chocolate pairings.) Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.
Chocolate, wine and all that jazz sweetens up the Festival of Arts this summer. On Thursday nights, indulge your senses at the “Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate” series. Wine and Chocolate Pairings: Sample a wide variety of wines expertly selected to complement and enhance the nuanced flavor of gourmet chocolates. Cost: $25 (does not include Festival of Arts admission or reserved seating) Sponsored by: Cambria Wines & Charles Schwab.
Courtesy of FOA
Billy Valentine - August 17
Multi-talented vocalist Billy Valentine’s varied career has taken him across the United States, throughout the many countries of Europe and even to Oman, a small country in the Middle East. Lately, he’s been frequenting local Los Angeles clubs, such as Vibrato in Bel Air, Café Cordiale in Sherman Oaks, and both The Vic and The Casa Del Mar Hotel in Santa Monica. His glorious singing voice can be heard on the hit series Sons of Anarchy and on the television series, Boston Legal, from the theme song right through to the end of each and every episode.
Courtesy of FOA
Wine & Painting - August 18
–Friday, Aug. 18, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Wine & Painting
Cost: $80
Uncork your creativity at the Festival of Arts! This series provides the perfect combination of artistic expression and relaxation, making it an ideal way to spend an evening with friends, family, or even on your own. With a glass of your wine in hand, experienced instructor Nikita Young will guide you step-by-step through the process of creating a beautiful work of art. You’ll be surrounded by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, as well as the beautiful artwork from the fine art show that serves as the backdrop for the classes.
All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Reservations are required. Must be 21+ to participate.
Courtesy of FOA
Pint, Pinots and Prints - August 19
–Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Pints, Pinots and Prints with Vinita Voogd
Cost: $80 per person
If you’re looking for a creative and fun way to spend an evening, the “Pints, Pinots and Prints” class is the perfect choice. This unique class combines the art of printmaking with the pleasure of enjoying a pint of beer or a glass of wine.
Under the guidance of their experienced instructor Vinita Voogd, you’ll learn the basics of printmaking and create your own unique prints using a variety of techniques. The classes are designed to be fun and social, with plenty of opportunities to chat with your fellow students and make new friends. You’ll be surrounded by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and you’ll have the chance to create a beautiful work of art to take home with you at the end of the night. Whether you’re a seasoned printmaker or a beginner, this “Pints, Pinots and Prints” class is the perfect way to explore your creativity and have a great time while you’re at it. So why wait? Sign up today and discover the joys of printmaking.
–Sunday, Aug. 20, 12-3 p.m.
Art-To-Go Fashion Show Sale
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Purchase your favorite Art-To-Go item, and enjoy 20% off savings. All buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn Laguna Beach. Proceeds support the artists hardship fund.
Courtesy of FOA
2022 Fashion Show - August 20
–Sunday, Aug. 20, 12-3 p.m.
Festival Runway Fashion Show
Cost: Free with Festival Admission. Limited seating available in the reserved section for $30 per person. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the event.
The Festival Runway Fashion Show is a not-to-be missed event. This event, sponsored by Fashion Island, features Festival exhibitors who step out of their artistic medium and into the world of fashion. The result will blow your mind with over-the-top creative couture with the twist of all being made out of recycled, reused and reclaimed materials. Festival artists start months in advance in hopes of taking home the top prize and bragging rights. Patrons will be amazed by this fully produced runway show, including a panel of special guest judges. This event never disappoints, as the Festival artists’ creativity and ingenuity keeps it fresh with many surprises.
Music Schedule
To reserve seats (limited "nightclub" seating available in reserved section) for musical events, click here for the schedule, prices and details.
Courtesy of FOA
Leslie Page - August 15
–Tuesday, Aug. 15, 5:30-7 p.m.
Leslie Page
Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission
Leslie Page is a singer/songwriter and resident of sunny Southern California. She is an incredible vocal force with unique life experiences that resonate in the timbre of her rich and sultry tone. Her career as a live performance vocalist, studio session singer and touring background vocalist spans more than 20 years of experience. Page has shared the stage with an ongoing list of world class musicians and entertainers including Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr, Keith Urban, Vince Gill, Billy Gibbons, Rick Springfield, Zack Brown Band, Gary Clark Jr., Hunter Hayes, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Peaches and Herb, Richard Marx and many more.
Courtesy of FOA
Slim Man - August 16
–Wednesday, Aug. 16, 5:30-7 p.m.
Slim Man
Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission.
Slim Man, born Timoteo Camponeschi, discovered music at an early age and later went on to form the band BootCamp and performed alongside The Tubes, The B-52s, Squeeze, Split Enz, Johnny Winter and many others. In the late 1990s, Slim Man started another band, Bona Fide, an instrumental group whose combination of funk and jazz brought forth the Number One single “X Ray Hip.” Bona Fide also received the Best New Artist Award at the Smooth Jazz Awards. He was named Best Jazz Vocalist at the Coachella Music Awards in 2016 and 2017.
Courtesy of saltysuites.com
Salty Suites - August 18
–Friday, Aug. 18, 5:30-7 p.m.
Americana Music Series - The Salty Suites
Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission
The Salty Suites are a dynamic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies. Playing Americana, folk and bluegrass, with original compositions and selected covers. Chelsea Williams on guitar is a singer songwriter of beautiful ballads, Mark Cassidy on banjo and Chuck Hailes on Bass rounds out the trio with his amazing bass style.
Courtesy of FOA
Nathan East - August 19
–Saturday, Aug. 19, 1-2:30 p.m.
Nathan East and Special Guest
Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission
A founding member of the chart-topping contemporary jazz group Fourplay, Nathan East was 16 years old when he got his first break and found himself on the road with Barry White. The next time the phone rang, Quincy Jones was on the line. The calls kept coming and for the last 40 years, East has been churning out hit songs with artists as legendary as Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Barbra Streisand and Stevie Wonder.
–Saturday, Aug. 19, 5:30-7 p.m.
Wow…Can They Sing! Series: Tony DeSare
Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission
Tony DeSare performs with infectious joy, wry playfulness and robust musicality. Named Rising Star Male Vocalist in Downbeat magazine, DeSare has lived up to this distinction by winning critical and popular acclaim for his concert performances throughout North America and abroad. From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas and headlining major symphony orchestras, DeSare has brought his fresh take on old-school class around the globe.
Photo by Cliff Lipson
Kiki Ebsen - August 20
–Sunday, Aug. 20, 5:30-7 p.m.
Tremendous Tributes
Joni Mitchell Project with Kiki Ebsen
Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission
“If you’re a Joni Mitchell fan, you will become a Kiki Ebsen fan as she faithfully performs a variety of Joni’s songs in a wonderful show,” said Stephen Bishop, Grammy-nominated artist. The Joni Mitchell Project celebrates the genius of the Joni Mitchell songbook. Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ebsen delivers beautiful piano on “Both Sides Now” and “Case of You,” and shifts to guitar on “Coyote” and “Chelsea Morning,” among others. Ebsen and her band pay tribute to Joni Mitchell, her music, style, originality and pure artistry like no other. This event should not be missed.
Every Day
Workshops at the Art Center
Drop-in and create your own masterpiece with Ceramics, Printmaking and multi-media art. The Art Center is open daily: 4-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday; 12- 8 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. Closed Saturday, Aug. 26. For groups of six or more, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures/.
Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.