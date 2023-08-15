NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 65  |  August 15, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

What’s the best format for the story 081523

Share this story

What’s the best format for the story you want to tell? Take a writing class at the Susi Q to find out

This fall, award-winning novelist and former Cal State Fullerton writing instructor, Lynette Brasfield, will lead a six-week class entitled Write Your Story: Novel, memoir, or short story – it’s up to you!

Through fun written exercises, discussions and workshopping, participants will explore what makes sense for their particular story and discuss the joys – and challenges – inherent in each approach. All ages and levels of experience are welcome.

“Novels, memoirs and short stories are all enriched when writers have a solid understanding of characterization, dialogue and ways to keep the reader reading,” Brasfield said.

“Most importantly, we’ll discuss participants’ goals, specifically which format might best suit not only the story they have in mind, but also their particular skills.”

whats the best straight and brasfield

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Novelists Susan Straight and Lynette Brasfield pose with each other’s books at a recent Susi Q “Evening with an Author” event

There’ll be plenty of opportunities to brainstorm fresh ideas, Brasfield said. By the end of the class, writers will have written a new short story or first chapter, or enhanced a previous version. They’ll have a game plan going forward, too.

“I’m thrilled also to announce that the series will feature three accomplished guest speakers to share their insights: short story writer and literary podcaster Marrie Stone; best-selling novelist Suzanne Redfearn and accomplished author Randy Kraft, who will talk about self-publishing versus traditional publishing,” Brasfield added.

Susi Q is increasingly becoming a destination for local writers and readers. Not only does the center host successful “Evenings with an Author,” which in September will feature Lisa See at a sold-out event, it is also home to the Third Street Writers, Laguna Beach Writers’ Workshop and an array of writing classes.

Brasfield’s class will take place on six consecutive Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., starting on September 21 with the final class on October 26. Cost is $96 for all six classes. To register, go online to www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes. To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.