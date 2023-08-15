NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 65  |  August 15, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Letters to the Editor 081523

Share this story

Letters to the Editor

Heed the warnings from Maui

(The following letter was sent to the Laguna Beach City Council and the City Manager.)

Our city is one tsunami away from a Maui, Hawaii-type disaster as we have yet to have an effective emergency warning system. Testimonies are streaming in from Maui survivors that they had no warning. Cell service was not functioning.

So, is it a good idea to plan our tsunami warning system solely on a working cell system without an audio system as well…NO.

For years I have pressed this project, but it is not functioning yet. There is no sense of urgency! Not good.

I pray for your attention in this matter.

Brian Ouzounian

Laguna Beach

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.