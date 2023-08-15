NewLeftHeader

Council signs off on new city attorney for Laguna Beach

By SARA HALL

After more than four decades, Laguna Beach will have new legal representation.

During a meeting on August 8, City Council unanimously approved legal services with Best, Best & Krieger, LLP, for the service for five years with an option for the council to extend the contract for three additional years, and designated Megan Garibaldi as the city attorney and Alisha Winterswyk as the assistant city attorney effective as of September 11.

“We are thrilled to have been selected and to get the opportunity to serve the city,” Garibaldi said. “We can’t wait to start.”

Garibaldi will handle the day-to-day legal needs of the city while Winterswyk, a CEQA and Coastal Act expert will assist. They understand that those issues are paramount to the city and so Winterswyk will play a critical role in advising on those topics, she added.

“As a team, we hope to serve the city’s legal needs,” Garibaldi said.

(L-R) New City Attorney Megan Garibaldi and Assistant City Attorney Alisha Winterswyk

Earlier this year, Phil Kohn, who has been the city attorney in Laguna Beach since 1982, announced his plan to retire by the end of 2023.

The approved item also included authorization for the city manager to negotiate and execute an amendment to the agreement with Rutan & Tucker, LLP, to provide consulting and such other services as may be needed in order to ensure a seamless transition of city attorney services, for a period of six months.

Winterswyk echoed excitement for the opportunity to work with the city and was grateful that Kohn will stay on for six months to help consult and ease the transition.

“We have a lot to learn from him and from the rest of staff,” she said.

Garibaldi also commented on Kohn’s “remarkable career.”

“Doing this for a living, it is just absolutely amazing that someone has that kind of longevity and skill and I’m lucky to step into his shoes,” she said.

In a few brief comments, Mayor Bob Whalen praised Kohn’s decades of work for the city.

“No one will ever exceed your tenure, I’m certain, of 41 years, so you’re going to go into the Hall of Fame for that,” Whalen said. “Just an outstanding assistance to the city.”

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf agreed that Kohn provided “excellent legal advice.”

There will be more time later to honor Kohn’s years of work, Whalen confirmed.

The city first contracted with independent law firm Rutan & Tucker for legal services in March 1979, said Administrative Analyst Fauna Shrago during the staff presentation to council last week. In October 1982, Kohn was designated as the city attorney for Laguna Beach.

With Kohn’s anticipated retirement (following his announcement earlier this year), staff assessed how legal services were retained for other cities in the county. Of the 34 incorporated cities, 29 of them contract for city attorney services, Shrago said. A majority of the cities contract with three top firms, she explained: Rutan & Tucker; Best, Best & Krieger and Jones & Mayer.

Council directed the city manager to begin the process to find a replacement and received seven qualifying proposals for legal services. The initial evaluation of criteria by the city council in closed session identified four top choices, who were then interviewed. The city’s longtime contracted firm, Rutan & Tucker, was among the top four, along with Best Best & Krieger, Jones & Mayer and Richards, Watson & Gershon. After narrowing down the applicants to two, they were re-interviewed and council unanimously chose BBK during a closed session vote on July 25.

The scope of services that Best, Best & Krieger will bring to the city include a dedicated legal team, including a designated city attorney and assistant city attorney.

“In addition, it brings a dynamic legal team that will provide specialized legal services in several areas paramount to the city,” Shrago added.

These include CEQA, housing, labor and employment and California Coastal Commission representation, she explained.

The Irvine-based firm was established in 1891 and has more than 250 attorneys, including more than 100 municipal law practice group attorneys.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

 

