NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 65  |  August 15, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Platters unveiled at Art-To-Go FP 081523

Share this story

Platters unveiled at Art-To-Go, Festival of Arts on August 20

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts invites art lovers to a special release of ceramic platters at Festival of Arts on Sunday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Attendees may also enjoy limited time savings of 20%-off all originals in the Art-To-Go exhibition. Proceeds from sales support the Artist Hardship and Enrichment Grant Funds.

platters unveiled Burr

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Artists Fund

Bruce Burr paints his platter as Gina Mead looks on

More than 15 platters and tiles were decorated by Festival exhibitors, who volunteered their time during a recent platter painting party. Silky underglazes and platters, measuring an impressive 17 inches, were donated by Laguna Clay Company. Techniques artists used include wet into wet brushstrokes, freehand splattering, masking, stenciling, and cuerda seca – a drawing technique using a wax resist marker.

Tile artists include Toni Danchik, who created a figurative rendering of African women; Sharon Hutchison, who created a heron vignette with scroll border and James Pearce, who created a tugboat in his signature illustration style.

platters unveiled Salvo

Click on photo for a larger image

Anthony Salvo’s platter before firing

Platters artists include Carole Boller, Bruce Burr, Kate Cohen, Paula Collins, Carol Heiman-Greene, Mark Jacobucci, Lisa Kijack, Yuri Kuznetsov, Natalia Eremeyeva Duarte, Anthony Salvo, Vinita Voogd and Karin Worden. “The platters look great,” said Bryan Vansell, owner of Laguna Clay Company. “This may be our best year to date!”

Finished ceramics will be available for sale, alongside the Art-To-Go limited time 20% off sale, featuring 60 originals donated by Festival exhibitors. Examples include jewelry by Dan Miller and Ken Sugimoto, ceramics by Marlo Bartels and Sharon Jackman, photography by Lynn Beeler and Cliff Wassmann, hand-painted boxes by Michael Ward, plein air oils by Jeff Horn and Michael Obermeyer and much more.

platter unveiled Kijack

Click on photo for a larger image

Lisa Kijack puts the finishing touches on her platter

The platters sale and 20% off sale, will be offered from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. only. Afterwards, Art-To-Go will remain available daily at marked prices. Unsold platters will return to the Festival grounds for the platters and Art-To-Go sell-out silent auction on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 6-8 p.m. Collectors should arrive early, as bid sheet closures start at 7:15 p.m.

All buyers qualify for a drawing to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn Laguna Beach. For information, visit https://theartistsfund-foa.org, or call 949.612.1949.

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.