Sally’s Fund receives generous grant from Assistance League of Laguna Beach

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach (ALLB) has selected Sally’s Fund to receive a $5,000 grant. League President Jennifer Paige and Philanthropy Chair Kathleen Hester presented a check to Sally’s Fund Executive Director Rachael Berger, who said the funding would help the organization continue to fulfill the transportation needs of Laguna’s frail elderly and disabled individuals of all ages. With its four branded vehicles and two volunteer drivers who use their own cars, Sally’s Fund drives seniors to and from medical and dental appointments, grocery shopping and other necessary excursions within a 30-mile radius of Laguna Beach. In 2022, Sally’s Fund provided local seniors with nearly 5,000 weekday trips.

“I’m overwhelmed at your generosity,” Berger told the Assistance League officers. “We will put this to good use. It will improve the quality of life of the hundreds of seniors we serve.”

ALLB’s Paige commented, “We are impressed with the way this independent nonprofit quietly, consistently fills a need in the community for seniors and disabled people who need more than a typical rideshare service,” she said. “We knew gas is expensive, so we wanted to help Sally’s Fund continue to provide their much-needed services.”

Berger added, “Like the Assistance League with its unique programs, we are proud to be part of a social safety net of services that help people with specific needs. We are deeply grateful to be the recipients of this respected service club’s philanthropy.”

Established in 1982, Sally’s Fund is a nonprofit that offers assisted and escorted door-to-door transportation service to medical and other appointments within a 30-mile radius, food and grocery delivery, and more for Laguna Beach’s frail seniors and people with disabilities. It operates through donations and grants with a lean staff and a team of volunteers.

In addition to helping local seniors age in place, the Assistance League of Laguna Beach operates 15 philanthropic programs that support a range of people in need: military families, developmentally delayed infants and their families, Laguna Beach High School graduates, preschoolers at the Boys and Girls Club, combat veterans and children with disabilities who benefit from the Shea Therapeutic Riding Center, food recipients at the Laguna Food Pantry, individuals working through the Orange County Collaborative Courts system and their children, and underserved local students interested in theater and music, among others.

For more information about Sally’s Fund, go towww.sallysfund.org.

For more information on Assistance League, visit www.assistanceleague.org/laguna-beach.

 

