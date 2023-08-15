NewLeftHeader

In Loving Memory

Marija Miletić Dail

Sept. 6, 1934 – Oct. 9, 2022

and

Sukhdev Singh Dail

Nov. 23, 1941 – Aug. 7, 2023

In Loving Memory Hollywood 1968

Marija and Sukhdev Dail – Hollywood, 1968

Many lives have been enriched through their friendship with them and our blended family wouldn’t have the love we have today without them. Marija met Sukhi at Hanna-Barbera Studios in Hollywood in 1968, when he was assigned to be her animation assistant for Scooby Doo. They married in 1974 and joint ventures had them traveling the world, creating art and endlessly hosting guests throughout their 48-year marriage.

Marija was born in Zagreb, Croatia. She sketched anywhere and everywhere – if fresh paper weren’t available, then newspaper margins and even the dust on the road was used. Her professional life began as the first woman hired as an animator at world-renowned Zagreb Film in the 1950s. Fleeing communist Yugoslavia, she emigrated first to Canada, where she initially worked as a night-time worm-picker (fish bait!) on a golf course. Once she learned English, she gained employment at Mort Lesser’s animation studio. Later settling in the United States, after being personally invited by Bill Hanna to work at Hanna-Barbera Studios, he tasked her with inviting colleagues from Toronto to come to work in Hollywood. This was serendipity indeed, as one of those animators then invited Sukhdev to be part of the group! Working at a number of famous animation studios over the years, she rose through the ranks before retiring from Universal Studios as a director and producer with an impressive IMDB filmography. She created several short films as a solo artist, including her award-winning film Why Not?. Marija was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since the 1970s; she thoroughly enjoyed voting for and attending the Oscars over the years with family and friends. She and Sukhi lived in both Carmel Valley and Laguna Beach for many years before their health led them to make their permanent home down south.

In Loving Memory Oscars 1987

Marija and Sukhdev Dail – at the Oscars, 1987

Sukhdev was born in Rehana, India. An inveterate globetrotter, his creative drive and wanderlust led him to dangerously traverse the Middle East so he could study art at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Brussels, Belgium. After becoming fluent in French, he flew to Toronto, Canada and learned how to animate. However, this was only a seasonal job in Hollywood, making it difficult to earn a living wage. After a few years juggling other side jobs, he decided to go back to school and become a chiropractor, thereby finally fulfilling his father’s dream of continuing the family legacy of practicing medicine. Incredibly health-conscious, he kept himself fit playing tennis for many years. Travel was another great joy. In the fall, he and Marija would relax in Croatia before he continued on to Punjab alone, helping his family maintain their centuries-long legacy there, celebrating it via his artwork. Taking early retirement from his chiropractic practice, he was able to return to that first passion, art. He left many creative works for others to enjoy all over, via exhibitions of his paintings and sculptures in L.A., Carmel and elsewhere. He was proudest of his contribution to the final community where he lived – the sculpture Seabreeze located on the southern end of the Main Beach.

In Loving Memory Seabreeze

Marija and Sukhdev Dail with Sukhdev’s “Seabeeze” sculpture in the background at Main Beach, 2022

Blessed with a large, blended family, Marija and Sukhdev are survived by his son, Mavi, and his grandchildren, Mali and Siraj; her daughters, Mirna (Brad) and Vera (Dave), as well as her grandchildren: David, Christopher, Brina, Dawson, Adric and Cailin. Also grieving their loss are Sukhi’s siblings, Jagmohan, Rita and Bindu, and their children and grandchildren. Many other family members and friends were loved and entertained by this cosmopolitan couple. They have both gone now, but we are all the happier for the years that they were with us and the legacy they left behind.

To send flowers or cards, or plant a tree in remembrance, visit www.mccormickandson.com/obituary/marija-dail and www.mccormickandson.com/obituary/sukhdev-dail.

 

