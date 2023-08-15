NewLeftHeader

Festival Runway Fashion Show returns to the Festival of Arts on August 20

On Sunday, Aug. 20, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach will hold its annual Festival Runway Fashion Show from 12-3 p.m. Highlighting creativity, sustainability and innovation, the Festival Runway Fashion Show is a not-to-be missed event.

Sponsored by Fashion Island, this celebrated runway show highlights Festival exhibitors as they push their artistic limits and venture into the realm of fashion. Setting this competition apart is the challenge to design each fashion look exclusively from recycled, reclaimed and repurposed materials. It is a competition of arts, fashion and creativity unlike any other. Some of the participating artists include Jayne Dion (mixed-media artist), Rowan Foley (pencil artist), Rick Graves (photographer), Hailley Howard (photographer), Kirah Martin (painter), Elizabeth McGhee (painter) and Linda Potichke (jeweler).

Festival Runway model

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of FOA

Creative Couture design from 2022 event. Fashions at the Festival Runway Fashion show are made exclusively from recycled, reclaimed and repurposed materials.

Up for grabs are cash prizes of $1,000 in four categories: “Most Creative Concept,” “Most Exciting Ensemble Inspired by a Famous Artist,” “Most Innovative Use of Materials” and “Most Glamorous and Elegant Red Carpet Worthy Creation.” There will also be a “People’s Choice Award” to be voted on at the event.

“Like Project Runway, our competition is exciting, showcasing the imaginative creations of our talented artists,” said Festival of Arts Marketing/Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. “Join us to experience this unique runway show and see who’s in and who’s out.”

The Festival Runway Fashion Show will be hosted by film production designer Nelson Coates, known for his work on films such as Crazy Rich Asians, Fifty Shades Freed, Flight and The Proposal. Coates was nominated for an Emmy for the television mini-series The Stand and currently serves as president of the Art Directors Guild. Selecting the winners will be a panel of judges including Sara Aplanalp, Fashion Island’s lead stylist and personal shopper; Gerard Basil Stripling, Laguna Beach artist and former costume and set designer; Alvaro Cadierno, Spanish graphic and fashion designer, and Suzi Chauvel, fashion executive, textile designer, documentary producer and creative director.

The Festival Runway Fashion Show will take place at the Festival of Arts on Sunday, August 20 from 12-3 p.m. and is free with $15 Festival admission.

Reserved seating is available for $30 and includes Festival admission. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

