NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 65  |  August 15, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Dennis’ Local Almanac 081523

Share this story

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Weather School

Dennis 5More on severe weather: After high school was done, I turned 18 on August 3, 1965, and I was setting my sights on college, but then Uncle Sam came calling wanting my services in the military. There was the draft going on back then, and it was mandatory that any male once they turned 18 had to register with the draft within 30 days after their 18th birthday, so I had a heavy decision to make. That’s when my Pop sat me down for a serious talk about my future as the war in SE Asia was escalating big time, and they needed thousands of U.S. draftees over there to help with that “stupid” war in Vietnam.

The conversation went pretty much like this: My Pop said: “Son, they’ve got you by the cojones, but there’s an alternative and that is go downtown first thing on Monday morning and see if you can enlist in the Navy or the Air Force where you have a much better chance of being stationed somewhere here in the states or overseas someplace like Germany or something. That way I won’t have to worry about losing my only son to a stupid war we shouldn’t be involved in in the first place. That way you won’t be in some awful trench in the jungle somewhere in Vietnam shooting at people you’ve never met as most combat guys are Army or Marines, so son, try to get into the Air Force as they are the elite branch of the military, plus, when you finish your four years in the Air Corps, they will pay for your college education and pay for a house and also give you full medical coverage.” Smart guy, my Pop was. I went down to the local Air Force recruiting office first thing on Monday and took the test and I passed. I was now to be an airman and would be called up within a few weeks. The draft couldn’t touch me as I was now the property of the USAF!

On January 13, 1967, I reported to Amarillo AFB, Texas for Basic Training and then Weather School for three months. I would soon find out that Amarillo is way up there in the Texas Panhandle at the southern portion of a zone known as “Tornado Alley.” In January, it was wintertime, but when April rolls around, the severe weather season really ramps up and peaks in May and June. By April 1, I was right in the middle of Weather School, and that day was my very first introduction to really intense severe weather in the form of my first tornado, an EF-3 that was nearly a mile wide that touched down a mere half mile from where I was at the time. Soon after, baseball-sized hail began to plummet to the ground with intense lightning about every 10 to 15 seconds or so. I’m talking lightning and thunder that would scare grown men to go hide under bunk beds. Welcome to severe weather, Airman McTighe.

I passed Weather School with flying colors. About a week before I completed school, I received my orders as to where I would be stationed for the next three years. I was to be stationed at a place called Hickam Air Force Base on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. Talk about luck of the draw. In the military, you go where they send you, but my lucky number came up. Hawaii, are you kidding? More on this in the next edition of Stu News Laguna.

Until then, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.