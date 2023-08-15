NewLeftHeader

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation and Laguna Beach Animal Shelter hold adoption event on August 19

On Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road.

Their adoption events are fun for the whole family with snacks and giveaways for all – and volunteer opportunities are available.

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation introduced Orange County’s first Cat Café & Lounge. Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit feline rescue which serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week and is dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens.

Catmosphere Laguna gray kitten

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Catmosphere Laguna

Adoption event at Laguna Beach Animal Shelter on August 19th features cats and kittens from Catmosphere Laguna Foundation

Laguna Beach has long been known and loved for its artistic community and embrace of nature in all its forms. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation enhances and strengthens that reputation in its mission to prevent cruelty to animals by rescuing, fostering and assisting in public adoptions and awareness of the plight of homeless felines.

Future adoption event dates continue monthly throughout 2023.

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and Catmosphere Laguna Adoption Event dates 2023 are scheduled for: October along with year-end holiday events.

Gelson’s Laguna Beach Adoption Events are coming up on August 26 and October 28, as well as year-end holiday events.

For details, contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949.619.MEOW (6369), or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information on Catmosphere, go to www.catmospherelaguna.com.

 

