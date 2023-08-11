NewLeftHeader

LAM adds more to the great line-up for August

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and musical performances and kid's summer camps.

New exhibition is now open and runs through September 30

Continues through September 30

Brand Spanking New: Freshly acquired Artwork at LAM

Though Laguna Art Museum traces its roots back to 1918, it did not begin developing a permanent art collection until 1940. Today, the collection spans nearly every historical period of California art from 1835 until present day. This exhibition of 14 recently acquired artworks expresses unabashedly Californian ideas including excess, optimism, irreverence and perfection. Many embrace experimentation, environmentalism and social change.

Artworks are by Joseph Birren, Elanor Colburn, Albert Contreras, Scot Heywood, Sandow Birk, Don Bachardy, Tom Wudi, John Baldessari, William Griffith, Buena Johnson, Edward & Nancy Reddin Kienholz, Francis De Erdely, William Wendt and Gunnar Widfoss.

Plein Air Painting Workshop - August 12

Saturday, Aug. 12, 10-11:30 a.m.

Bellissima! A Plein Air Painting Workshop

This event takes place at The Resort at Pelican Hill: 22701 Pelican Hill Road South, Newport Coast

The second of two workshops led by renowned local artist, Jo Situ Allen, in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum, all budding artists will enjoy a special family experience inspired by the history of outdoor painting in Laguna Beach. In 1918, a group of Plein Air Artists founded the Laguna Art Museum to exhibit their work celebrating the unique light and geography of the surrounding canyons, coastlines, and wilderness. Like these founding artists, guest artists will connect with the natural landscape to create a timeless work of art. Working with acrylic paint, participants will use a variety of techniques to bring their paintings to life. After the workshop, explore the plein air paintings in the Resort collection.

Fun, easy-to-follow instructions make this a must-attend summer arts event. No previous experience is required. Guests will enjoy light refreshments and the opportunity to take photos with the artist at the end of the workshop.

Advance tickets recommended. Adult: $95, Child: $75.

For tickets, click here.

Deanna Breiwick - August 12

Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Paysages Voilés (a plein air-inspired recital)

International soprano Deanna Breiwick and world-renowned pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding return to the Laguna Art Museum on Saturday, Aug. 12 to present an evening inspired by plein air art. This curated program, which translates to “Veiled Landscapes,” reflects the nuance of plein air painting through hand-picked musical selections. The repertoire presented will reflect this art’s relationship to nature, its impressionistic roots and the landscapes it captures outwardly, and the ones it evokes inwardly. This evening will bring to life the essence of why plein air is a treasured art in Laguna Beach. Members: $70 per person, Non-members: $85 per person. 

For tickets, click here.

Family Plein Air Workshop - August 13

Sunday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.

Family Plein Air Workshop

Get inspired by the early painters of Laguna Beach at Laguna Art Museum’s Family Plein Air Workshop. Inspired by Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, families will learn more about plein air painting and create their own masterpiece. Starting with a lesson in our art-making space, one of their skilled teaching artists will teach you the fundamentals of watercolors and guide you through the plein air process. Then, you will venture outdoors to capture the beautiful Laguna Beach landscape. This workshop is beginner-friendly and open to families of all ages.

 Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. All children 12 and under receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

For tickets, click here.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m.

LA Print: Edition 12 Featuring Self Help Graphics & Art

Location: LACMA

Edition 12 celebrates the 50th anniversary of Self Help Graphics & Art, a community art center that fosters the creation and advancement of new art works by Chicana/o and Latinx artists through experimental and innovative printmaking techniques and other visual art forms. This panel discussion will explore this dynamic cultural resource with painter and children’s book author José Lozano, mixed-media artist Shizu Saldamando, Self Help Graphics & Art’s Master Printer Dewey Tafoya and documentary producer Gloria Westcott.

For tickets, click here.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50

In celebration of the Self Help Graphics & Art momentous 50th anniversary, Laguna Art Museum presents the largest selection of works by SHG artists from the museum’s collection to date. Curated by Curatorial Fellow and Guest Curator Rochelle Steiner, Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50 offers a contemporary look at the earliest works and themes that have initiated countless discussions and collaborations at the heart of Chicana/o/x art making in the region and beyond.

“Dando Gracias,” Leo Limón, 1983, Gift of Charlie Miller and Museum Purchase with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, a Federal Agency, LAM Permanent Collection

Sunday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m.

Self Help Graphics and Art: A Celebratory Lecture

As part of the opening weekend festivities for Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50, join the Laguna Art Museum and Kevin Cruz Amaya for a talk on Self Help Graphics & Art, its cultural impact and printmaking as an art form. Cruz Amaya is a doctoral candidate in Chicana/o and Central American studies at UCLA and a UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center Inter-University Program for Latino Research Dissertation Fellow.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.

 For tickets, click here.

 “Remarkably You” - Storytime on August 26

Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Storytime features Remarkably You written by Pat Zietlow Miller and illustrated by Patrice Barton with a self-portrait activity that celebrates all of the qualities that make you “remarkably you.”

Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

 Art Workshop: Figure Drawing - August 27

Sunday, Aug. 27, 4-7 p.m.

Art Workshop: Figure Drawing

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, join Peter Zokosky, chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of a ticket.

Please note: This workshop will feature a live nude model. All attendees must be 18 years or older.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $30, Non-members: $45. For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

