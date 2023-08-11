Festival of Arts Weekly Events FP 081123

Festival of Arts Weekly Events, August 11-20

Festival of Arts Fine Art Show

July 5 – September 1

Monday – Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students/Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: $5; Free Admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.

To register for workshops, reserve special seating for concerts or view schedules, go towww.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

Set in a beautiful open-air gallery, the Festival of Arts is a highly acclaimed juried fine art show featuring the work of more than 100 award-winning Orange County artists. From paintings, glass, ceramics, photography and more, the Festival showcases a variety of mediums and artwork styles for avid collectors and Festivalgoers to browse and purchase directly from the artists. In addition to the artwork on display, visitors may enjoy art demonstrations, live music performances, art classes, special events and more.

President of the FOA Board of Directors David Perry with previous Junior Art Award recipient

Special Annual Event

Junior Art Award Ceremony

On Sunday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., awards and certificates will be presented to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners selected from the more than 300 Orange County students’ work of art on display in the Festival’s Junior Art Exhibit. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the talent, creativity and hard work of these young artists.

Summer Art Workshops

Summer Art Workshops

Dates: July 5 – September 1 (closed on August 26)

Time: Weekdays 4-8 p.m., Weekends 12-8 p.m.

Cost: Free with Festival Admission, Material Fee for Ceramics

The Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America, provides a spacious area perfectly suited for visitors to create their own art with the help of professional artists. All workshops are held daily. Groups of six or more should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve space in advance.

Multi-Media Art Workshops: Discover a broad palette of artistic mediums, including collage, beads, mixed media construction, pencil comparisons (with watercolor, oils, etc.) and scratchboard art. This workshop is great for all ages and skill levels.

Printmaking Workshop

Printmaking Workshops: A great way to learn about the art-making process first-hand is at the daily Printmaking Workshops. The Festival’s most skilled printmakers will demonstrate relief, monoprint and reductive printmaking techniques, giving visitors an interesting and informative look into the creative art process.

Ceramic Workshop: One of the Festival’s most popular workshops! Create a colorful pot by painting glazes or using a marbling technique. Glazed pots are available for pick up in one or two days. Marbled pots are available for pick up in 30 minutes. There is a $25+ material fee per ceramic pot.

Docent Art Tours, sponsored by PBS SoCal

Dates: Daily, Monday – Thursday 4:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Cost: Free with Festival Admission

Dedicated and knowledgeable docents lead daily free art tours of the Festival of Arts exhibition. Learn about mediums and processes that make each artist’s works unique.

Immerse yourself in a world of creativity and expression with the Festival of Arts’ daily docent art tours. Knowledgeable docents will take you on a guided tour through the fine art show, featuring works by local artists across a wide range of mediums. With their docents’ expertise, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the art and the artist behind it. Whether you’re an art lover or simply looking to expand your horizons, docent art tours are the perfect way to discover the stories behind the artwork at the Festival of Arts.

Workshops

Youth Arts, Oil Painting - August 11

–Friday, Aug. 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Youth Arts, Oil Painting with Carol Heiman-Greene

Unlock your child’s inner artist with this fun and interactive oil painting class. With its brilliant color, creamy blending and versatile texture, oil paint is a medium that captures the imagination and sparks creativity. Festival Exhibitor Carol Heiman-Greene will guide your child through the techniques and methods of oil painting, fostering their artistic skills and encouraging self-expression. Give your child the gift of artistic expression with this oil painting class.

Adult/Teen, Oil Painting - August 11

–Friday, Aug. 11, 3-5:30 p.m.

Adult/Teen, Oil Painting with Carol Heiman-Greene

Learn the timeless art of oil painting with Festival Exhibitor Carol Heiman-Greene. This class offers a fun and accessible way to explore the medium of oil paints, with step-by-step guidance from the instructor. Attendees will learn the techniques used by master artists like Van Gogh and Rembrandt to create vibrant and stunning paintings. By the end of the class, students will have created a beautiful painting to take home and showcase their newfound skills. This class is perfect for anyone looking to learn or improve their oil painting techniques.

–Saturday, Aug. 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Youth Arts, Bling a Box with Janice Althouse

Cost: $25

Using a cigar box as their canvas, students will find meaningful images to design a collage. Add a touch of color with paint before finishing off the project with a bit of bling. By the end of the class, your child will have a beautiful and personalized box that they can treasure for years to come. Sign up now and let your child discover their artistic potential.

Adult/Teen, Printmaking - August 12

–Saturday, Aug. 12, 3-5:30 p.m.

Adult/Teen Printmaking with Joy Vansell

Cost: $65

Did you know famous artists such as Rembrandt, Picasso, Cassatt and Warhol all enjoyed making prints as part of their art? Student artists will receive in-depth and hands-on instruction on a variety of printmaking methods. At the end of the class, each student will go home with their very own, one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Youth Art Ceramics - August 13

–Sunday, Aug. 13, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Youth Arts Ceramics with Andrew Selegean

Cost: $25

Get ready for a fun and creative adventure with their Ceramic Tiki Head class. With expert instruction, kids will learn how to roll and shape clay to create unique tropical faces. This class is a great way to introduce your child to the world of ceramics and encourage their artistic growth. Reserve your space early, these classes do fill up. Glazing is an optional next step for your ceramics piece. Come in one week to create the piece and come in the next to add color by glazing it.

Adult and Teen Art Classes

–Sunday, Aug. 13, 3-5:30 p.m.

Adult/Teen – Sculpture with Andrew Selegean

Cost: $65

Sculpt a favorite animal while learning ceramic techniques and how to hand-build a shape. Glazing is an optional next step for your ceramics piece. Come in one week to create the piece and come in the next to add color by glazing it.

–Friday, Aug.18, 3-5:30 p.m.

Watercolors

Cost: $65 fee per person, per class

Discover the magic of watercolor painting at the Festival of Arts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced painter, their expert instructor will guide you through the techniques and principles of watercolor painting. In this class, you will learn about color mixing, brushwork, composition and various other methods to create stunning watercolor paintings. You will have the opportunity to explore your creativity and develop your own style while also receiving personalized feedback and instruction. Join the class and experience the beauty and versatility of watercolor painting.

Exotic Glazes - August 19

–Saturday, Aug. 19, 3-5:30 p.m.

Exotic Glazes

Cost: $65 fee per person, per class

This class is an introduction to the world of exotic glazes, showcasing the techniques behind unusual glazes not readily available to the general public. Using a ceramic piece, students will apply color and shine to their clay base. Participants will receive step-by-step instruction on proper application technique to create a stunning one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

–Sunday, Aug. 20, 3-5:30 p.m.

Festival Masters with Carole Boller

Cost: $65 fee per person, per class

In this fun and engaging class, attendees will learn how to paint, draw and create like one of your favorite Festival Exhibitors. Led by Festival Exhibitor Carole Boller, students will explore styles of art and gain inspiration from Festival Artists to create their own masterpiece. This one-of-a-kind class is a can’t miss opportunity.

Special Events

Wine & Painting - August 11 and 18

–Friday, Aug. 11, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

–Friday, Aug. 18, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Wine & Painting

Cost: $80

Uncork your creativity at the Festival of Arts! This series provides the perfect combination of artistic expression and relaxation, making it an ideal way to spend an evening with friends, family, or even on your own. With a glass of your wine in hand, experienced instructor Nikita Young will guide you step-by-step through the process of creating a beautiful work of art. You’ll be surrounded by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, as well as the beautiful artwork from the fine art show that serves as the backdrop for the classes.

All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Reservations are required. Must be 21+ to participate.

Pint, Pinots and Prints - August 12 and 18

–Saturday, Aug. 12, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

–Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Pints, Pinots and Prints with Vinita Voogd

Cost: $80 per person

If you’re looking for a creative and fun way to spend an evening, the “Pints, Pinots and Prints” class is the perfect choice. This unique class combines the art of printmaking with the pleasure of enjoying a pint of beer or a glass of wine.

Under the guidance of their experienced instructor Vinita Voogd, you’ll learn the basics of printmaking and create your own unique prints using a variety of techniques. The classes are designed to be fun and social, with plenty of opportunities to chat with your fellow students and make new friends. You’ll be surrounded by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and you’ll have the chance to create a beautiful work of art to take home with you at the end of the night. Whether you’re a seasoned printmaker or a beginner, this “Pints, Pinots and Prints” class is the perfect way to explore your creativity and have a great time while you’re at it. So why wait? Sign up today and discover the joys of printmaking.

Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate - August 17

–Thursday, Aug. 17, 5:30-7 p.m.

Art, Jazz, Wine, & Chocolate

Billy Valentine

Cost: $25 per person (does not include Festival of Arts admission or reserved seating). Limited “nightclub” seating available in the reserved section for $50 per person per concert. (Includes Festival admission, does not include wine and chocolate pairings.) Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.

Chocolate, wine and all that jazz sweetens up the Festival of Arts this summer! On Thursday nights, indulge your senses at the “Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate” series. Wine and Chocolate Pairings: Sample a wide variety of wines expertly selected to complement and enhance the nuanced flavor of gourmet chocolates. Cost: $25 (does not include Festival of Arts admission or reserved seating) Sponsored by: Cambria Wines & Charles Schwab.

Billy Valentine - August 17

Multi-talented vocalist Billy Valentine’s varied career has taken him across the United States, throughout the many countries of Europe and even to Oman, a small country in the Middle East. Lately, he’s been frequenting local Los Angeles clubs, such as Vibrato in Bel Air, Café Cordiale in Sherman Oaks, and both The Vic and The Casa Del Mar Hotel in Santa Monica. His glorious singing voice can be heard on the hit series Sons of Anarchy and on the television series, Boston Legal, from the theme song right through to the end of each and every episode.

–Sunday, Aug. 20, 12-3 p.m.

Art-To-Go Fashion Show Sale

Cost: Free with Festival Admission

Purchase your favorite Art-To-Go item, and enjoy 20% off savings. All buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn Laguna Beach. Proceeds support the artists hardship fund.

2022 Fashion Show - August 20

–Sunday, Aug. 20, 12-3 p.m.

Festival Runway Fashion Show

Cost: Free with Festival Admission. Limited seating available in the reserved section for $30 per person. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the event.

The Festival Runway Fashion Show is a not-to-be missed event. This event, sponsored by Fashion Island, features Festival exhibitors who step out of their artistic medium and into the world of fashion. The result will blow your mind with over-the-top creative couture with the twist of all being made out of recycled, reused and reclaimed materials. Festival artists start months in advance in hopes of taking home the top prize and bragging rights. Patrons will be amazed by this fully produced runway show, including a panel of special guest judges. This event never disappoints, as the Festival artists’ creativity and ingenuity keeps it fresh with many surprises.

Music Schedule

To reserve seats (limited "nightclub" seating available in reserved section) for musical events, click here for the schedule, prices and details.

Acoustic Asylum - August 11

–Friday, Aug. 11, 5:30-7 p.m.

Acoustic Asylum

Cost: Free with Festival Admission

Acoustic Asylum is what happens when you take some of LA’s best recording and touring musicians and turn them loose in an organic setting. No electronic tricks, no stylistic limits…just having fun and making incredible music. From swamp funk to jazz, from Klezmer and Tango, to pastoral heartfelt moods and quirky original and covered songs, nothing is off limits.

Grant Geissman - August 12

–Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-2:30 p.m.

Grant Geissman “BLOOZ and More” with special guest Tom Scott

Cost: Free with Festival Admission

Grant Geissman is an Emmy-nominated guitarist and composer with 16 albums released under his own name, the latest is BLOOZ (Mesa/Bluemoon–Futurism). Geissman also co-wrote the music for all 12 seasons of the hit CBS-TV series Two and a Half Men, for all six seasons of hit CBS-TV series Mike & Molly and for the first season of the short-lived CBS-TV series B Positive. He has also contributed specialty music for a number of other TV shows, including The Big Bang Theory and Mom. He was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2004 for co-writing the Two and a Half Men theme (“Men, men, men, men, manly men”). His other TV credits include playing the Django Reinhart-style acoustic guitar solo on the theme of the hit sitcom Monk, and playing on the underscore for Mad Men.

Terrell Edwards - August 12

–Saturday, Aug. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Terrell Edwards

Cost: Free with Festival Admission

To casual observers, singer/songwriter Terrell Edwards seemed to just appear out of nowhere, breaking out with his soulful, seductive voice and clever new renditions of classic American standards. But the charismatic crooner – called “the perfect blend between Sinatra and Motown,” – has been seducing audiences around the globe for years with his unique blend of classic jazz, rhythm and blues vocals, engaging storytelling and hours of memorable music.

–Sunday, Aug. 13, 1-2:30 p.m.

Gospel Experience with Community Gospel Chorale, hosted by Terry Steele

Cost: Free with Festival Admission

Witness the soul-stirring power of gospel music like never before at the Festival’s “Gospel Experience” hosted by renowned singer Terry Steele. This concert will feature powerful vocals, incredible passion and awe-inspiring performances. Get ready to be moved, inspired and uplifted as the Gospel Experience takes you on an extraordinary musical adventure. Presented in collaboration with Laguna Live!

Derek Bordeaux - August 13

–Sunday, Aug. 13, 5:30-7 p.m.

Derek Bordeaux, The Music of Motown

Cost: Free with Festival Admission

The Derek Bordeaux Group has been a staple in the L.A. and Orange County music scene. The Derek Bordeaux brand of R&B, Motown and soul has become the standard for all musicians, both headliner and cover artist. For more than 25 years, Bordeaux has performed in Southern California and Las Vegas, becoming one of the most sought-after artists for his sultry renditions of Motown classics, jazz and blues standards.

–Monday, Aug. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.

Roderick Chambers

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission.

Roderick Chambers is a talented singer/songwriter, guitarist and performer known for his captivating musical stylings in R&B, pop, reggae, and soul genres. With his smooth and soulful vocals, he effortlessly mesmerizes audiences, drawing inspiration from a diverse range of artists such as Ne-Yo, John Legend, Sam Smith, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, Robin Thicke, Michael Jackson and John Mayer.

Leslie Page - August 15

–Tuesday, Aug. 15, 5:30-7 p.m.

Leslie Page

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission

Leslie Page is a singer/songwriter and resident of sunny Southern California. She is an incredible vocal force with unique life experiences that resonate in the timbre of her rich and sultry tone. Her career as a live performance vocalist, studio session singer and touring background vocalist spans more than 20 years of experience. Page has shared the stage with an ongoing list of world class musicians and entertainers including Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr, Keith Urban, Vince Gill, Billy Gibbons, Rick Springfield, Zack Brown Band, Gary Clark Jr., Hunter Hayes, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Peaches and Herb, Richard Marx and many more.

Slim Man - August 16

–Wednesday, Aug. 16, 5:30-7 p.m.

Slim Man

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission.

Slim Man, born Timoteo Camponeschi, discovered music at an early age and later went on to form the band BootCamp and performed alongside The Tubes, The B-52s, Squeeze, Split Enz, Johnny Winter and many others. In the late 1990s, Slim Man started another band, Bona Fide, an instrumental group whose combination of funk and jazz brought forth the Number One single “X Ray Hip.” Bona Fide also received the Best New Artist Award at the Smooth Jazz Awards. He was named Best Jazz Vocalist at the Coachella Music Awards in 2016 and 2017.

–Friday, Aug. 18, 5:30-7 p.m.

Americana Music Series - The Salty Suites

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission

The Salty Suites are a dynamic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies. Playing Americana, folk and bluegrass, with original compositions and selected covers. Chelsea Williams on guitar is a singer songwriter of beautiful ballads, Mark Cassidy on banjo and Chuck Hailes on Bass rounds out the trio with his amazing bass style.

Nathan East - August 19

–Saturday, Aug. 19, 1-2:30 p.m.

Nathan East and Special Guest

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission

A founding member of the chart-topping contemporary jazz group Fourplay, Nathan East was 16 years old when he got his first break and found himself on the road with Barry White. The next time the phone rang, Quincy Jones was on the line. The calls kept coming and for the last 40 years, East has been churning out hit songs with artists as legendary as Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Barbra Streisand and Stevie Wonder.

–Saturday, Aug. 19, 5:30-7 p.m.

Wow…Can They Sing! Series: Tony DeSare

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission

Tony DeSare performs with infectious joy, wry playfulness and robust musicality. Named Rising Star Male Vocalist in Downbeat magazine, DeSare has lived up to this distinction by winning critical and popular acclaim for his concert performances throughout North America and abroad. From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas and headlining major symphony orchestras, DeSare has brought his fresh take on old-school class around the globe.

–Sunday, Aug. 20, 5:30-7 p.m.

Tremendous Tributes

Joni Mitchell Project with Kiki Ebsen

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission

“If you’re a Joni Mitchell fan, you will become a Kiki Ebsen fan as she faithfully performs a variety of Joni’s songs in a wonderful show,” said Stephen Bishop, Grammy-nominated artist. The Joni Mitchell Project celebrates the genius of the Joni Mitchell songbook. Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ebsen delivers beautiful piano on “Both Sides Now” and “Case of You,” and shifts to guitar on “Coyote” and “Chelsea Morning,” among others. Ebsen and her band pay tribute to Joni Mitchell, her music, style, originality and pure artistry like no other. This event should not be missed.

Every Day

Workshops at the Art Center

Drop-in and create your own masterpiece with Ceramics, Printmaking and multi-media art. The Art Center is open daily: 4-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday; 12- 8 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. Closed Saturday, Aug. 26. For groups of six or more, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information, visit www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures/.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.