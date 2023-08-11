Council OKs new parklet for Downtown 081123

Council OKs new parklet for Downtown, aims to add short-term parking spaces, implement other previously-approved strategies

By SARA HALL

Following an in-depth discussion about the broader outdoor dining program, City Council this week unanimously agreed to allow an additional parklet at a new Downtown restaurant. They also directed staff to study adding short-term parking spaces and expedite implementation of other strategies identified in the previously approved parking plan.

Councilmembers voted 5-0 Tuesday (Aug. 8) in support of a temporary use permit for an additional parklet and outdoor dining area for a new restaurant at 305 Forest Ave. (Tango).

The permit will allow a new 234-square-foot parklet in the public right-of-way in the Downtown area. The Tango parklet will occupy two on-street parking spaces and will include a perimeter barrier, landscape planters, tables and chairs, similar in design to the existing park lifts in the Downtown area. The parklet will be available to customers during restaurant hours (11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday). The annual fee will be $18,540 based on the recently approved market rate approach of $5 per square foot, per month, plus a $4,500 maintenance fee, explained Community Development Director Marc Wiener. The staff report listed the previously approved rate, he clarified.

Currently there are 16 restaurants participating in the outdoor dining program, with seven of those businesses operating parklets on public property.

Much of the council discussion revolved around parklets overall on a broader scale and the need for a policy to manage them. Councilmembers also debated how the two spaces lost for the Tango parklet would impact the overall parking issues in the Downtown.

Mayor Bob Whalen commented that the Tango parklet application is getting swept up in the larger outdoor dining discussion, which they’ve agreed to move forward with and is already underway in the planning process.

“This proposal/item here is getting caught up in a bigger discussion that we’ve discussed at length and is in motion already,” he said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council approved an additional parklet on Forest Avenue for a new restaurant

Councilmember Alex Rounaghi was the strongest voice on the dais in favor of approving the parklet. Removing two spaces is not going to dramatically impact the parking and not supporting this specific parklet would be short-sighted, he added.

“Tomorrow we could get rid of all the parklets in the Downtown, we could get rid of the Promenade; there would still be a parking problem in Downtown during the summer months. That’s always been the case and it always will be the case,” Rounaghi said.

A lot of the parklets look degraded right now because there was no reason for a restaurant not to have the space since it was so affordable and subsidized by the city, he noted.

“Going with this market pricing approach is really the way that this is going to correct itself,” he added.

Establishments, like Tango, that are willing to invest in their parklet through the market rate fee will keep them looking nice and clean, whereas restaurants that aren’t willing to pay the fee won’t continue with the parklet program. That will lead to less parklets overall, Rounaghi predicted.

Councilmember Mark Orgill agreed with some of Rounaghi’s comments, but emphasized the need for a parklet/outdoor dining policy. Citing a couple of examples, Orgill said he’s not sure how it’s affected the businesses in the Downtown and would like to know more details.

“I would like to visit some of these other retailers Downtown and understand really what’s happening on the ground,” he said.

There might be opportunities for a curbless design or narrowing some of the lanes to expand the sidewalk for outdoor dining space, he suggested. Maybe a couple of tables and chairs could be moved up against the buildings like European-style sidewalk cafés. Regarding parking, there could be agreements with local property owners who have lots in the Downtown to utilize for a local resident sticker parking program. There are a lot of potential solutions that are worth looking into, he noted.

“It’s just hard for me to get my arms around without a policy,” Orgill said.

As these requests come forward in the future, they need a plan to address them, he emphasized.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf agreed that they should have an overall policy or plan for parklets and outdoor dining. There are a few locations where they shouldn’t have parklets, like in front of the Marine Room since they aren’t used much or on Beach Street, she suggested.

“But I think we should have an overall strategy on where we think they should go, what makes sense, and that’s our plan,” Kempf said.

It’s challenging because a retail shop might leave and a restaurant might go into a space. It’s needs to be flexible and they need to figure out what to do in how they make those decisions.

“Absent of an overall plan it makes it a little bit harder,” she added.

Rounaghi argued that the plan is the market-based pricing, which should assure the highest and best use of the location.

“A lot of these parklets are going to close down,” since they won’t be able to pay fee, he countered. “And that’s the market working.”

The Tango owners have been working through the process for several years, he noted. Now they’re asking for two spaces for outdoor dining and the council is telling them to wait so they can study it more.

“This city, all we ever know how to do is plan and study things and nothing ever happens,” he added. “If we don’t approve this, what kind of business would want to take a chance on this town?”

This particular parklet might not worsen the parking situation that already exists in the Downtown, Orgill admitted, answering a question from Rounaghi, but it forces them to figure something out.

She would love to have a parklet by Tango, Kempf added. It looks like a great restaurant and she thinks they’ll do well there, but she also doesn’t want to set a precedent that could be a slippery slope.

“What are we going to do if another restaurant comes up and says, ‘We want to have a parklet,’ (and another) ‘Now we want to have a parklet.’ So we’ve just got to figure out an overall plan for it,” Kempf said.

In November, city staff will return with an extension of the broader outdoor dining program. It will also be a discussion on parklets and whether or not the council is amenable to expanding what they currently have, Wiener said. The council could also consider other factors, like if there should be a threshold to the number of parklets or outdoor dining spaces allowed, either total and/or on a particular street so they don’t get too clustered.

Rounaghi agreed that the city can do a much better job of engaging with the Downtown, including the retailers, of what they need and want to see for the area. The programming at the Promenade should be developed in conjunction with the Downtown businesses, he said.

“How can we activate the Promenade in ways that will help them bring in the customer base that they need? I think we haven’t been doing that and we can do a lot better,” Rounaghi said.

“We need a long-term strategy for the Downtown. We need to bring it alive,” he added. “It can be a better place for residents because it’s really about the residents. The residents want to have a Downtown that’s an interesting place to be and, at the same time, we can achieve that while still helping the retailers that are there now.”

Rounaghi confirmed that he is going to work with the retailers in the Downtown area to try and get some short-term (10, 20 and/or 30-minute) spaces. That will really make a difference, he said.

Kempf also noted that they already have a parking plan, which was unanimously approved in June, and provided direction on 10 recommendations. One of the potential projects (staff will gather preliminary information and return to council with details) is a parking structure behind city hall, which will help provide some relief in terms of parking for the Downtown.

The plan also included directing staff to negotiate with private property owners to utilize nearby lots/spaces, Whalen added.

Councilmember George Weiss suggested approving the parklet but only for one parking space, seeing how that goes for one year and then considering expanding it to the requested second space at a later date. Although his idea didn’t receive support from a majority of his fellow councilmembers.

Ultimately, Rounaghi made a motion to approve the recommended action for the parklet by Tango, along with adding short-term parking spaces and expediting the implementation of the parking master plan provisions that were discussed.

Whalen added direction for staff to work with the local retailers as to where the short-term spaces should be located in the Downtown.

Orgill also suggested looking into offering additional shopper permit parking in Downtown.

During public comment, many Downtown shop owners and residents urged the council to deny the new parklet application and to consider limiting the parklets overall, claiming that the loss of parking spaces due to the parklets has negatively impacted a number of retail businesses.

“We reached the saturation point with the parklets,” said artist and gallery owner Marc Whitney. “We’ve passed the tipping point.”

While Tango may be a good restaurant and operator, the reality is the parklets have become a problem for Downtown retailers on a wider scale. After speaking with other retail tenants on Forest Avenue, Whitney found that all of those he discussed the issue with agreed that they are suffering due to the loss of parking.

“We’ve done a favor to save the restaurants, everybody was in favor of that, but now we’re in trouble with the retail,” he said. “The cure is killing the patient.”

Parklets are killing the retailers, Whitney said.

“Please throw us a lifeline,” he added. “Look out for the retailers, we deserve a break.”

Although not all the speakers agreed and a few spoke in favor of the parklet for the new restaurant, saying two less spaces won’t make much of an impact on the overall parking.

Rendering by Gensler/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A rendering of the exterior of the new Downtown restaurant, Tango

Tango owner Drew Howitt also commented and disagreed that the parklets are the cause of the retailers’ suffering. Although he’s sensitive to the concerns about the parklet situation, it’s a bit absurd to say that the parklets are the demise of retail in the Downtown, Howitt said. He also noted that online shopping has increased over the last several years.

“One would think that if we did a good job at our restaurant and created these parklets that we’re actually bringing in more and more people, then there would actually be more retailing happening Downtown,” he said. “In the end, it seems a little over the top to say that we’re going to kill business when we’re trying to enhance it.”

Noting the number of parking spaces being used for outdoor dining, and that some of parklets have been removed since the pandemic, a loss of two spaces won’t have a big impact.

“I don’t see this footprint really having that ill effect on the Downtown district.”

The parklet is an absolute needed value for their business, Howitt said.

Weiss questioned that if the outdoor dining aspect is integral to their success why it wasn’t part of the original application.

They had a different partner at the time and they had different philosophies, Howitt replied. He’s since bought the other partner out and has changed gears, he added.

The idea for the Tango restaurant was developed and the application was submitted without knowing a parklet was even an option, Weiss pointed out. At this point, the outdoor dining space is an added bonus for the project. He also noted that Internet sales have gone up and down over the last few years, but that it’s not quite killing retail just yet.

Echoing the concerns from retail shop owners in the Downtown, both during public comment and letters received by the council, Weiss reiterated that the parklets are taking up parking spaces and impacting their businesses.

“We’ve heard from the retailers that they’re suffering. I have to believe they are and that it’s partly due to the lack of parking,” Weiss said.

Council approved permits for the Promenade as well as the outdoor dining program in May 2020. The parklet program was approved later that year. At meetings in 2021, permits for both the Promenade and outdoor dining (including the parklets) were extended through January 2024.

Earlier this year, at their May 16 meeting, councilmembers unanimously approved moving forward with a market rate fee schedule for outdoor dining programs on public property in Downtown. The vote also extended the Promenade on Forest’s coastal development permit and temporary use permit for three years (to January 2027) while staff proceeds with the preliminary design, entitlement and permitting process to convert the Promenade to a permanent pedestrian plaza. It also extended the outdoor dining and parklet program’s TUPs for an additional three-year term (to January 2027) while staff addresses the requirements for outdoor dining on private and public property to become permanent.

After agreeing to several additional conditions, the Planning Commission on June 2, 2021, unanimously approved Tango, a small plates Argentine-style wine bar (previously called a restaurant in the staff report and application, but approved with the condition that it be defined as a wine bar) at 305 (aka 307) Forest Ave, Suite 103 (previously Harmony Tea Bar). After a nearly two-hour discussion, commissioners agreed to several specific conditions limiting the level of kitchen cooking allowed, delivery times, bathroom requirements and more.

On the recent application for the parklet, architect James Conrad wrote that the space will feature tables, chairs and landscaping to enhance the pedestrian experience. The public area will be cordoned off from the street, marking the boundary of alcohol consumption along with signage indicating that no alcohol is allowed beyond a certain point, he explained in the application.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.