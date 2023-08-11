NewLeftHeader

BGCLB hosts a successful day on the green at 23rd Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) hosted their 23rd Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 7 at Aliso Viejo Country Club – and what a memorable day it was.

Golfers enjoyed a picturesque round of golf, a chopper ball drop, silent auction, lunch along with kegs of beer and games on the course, contests and an awards after-party with a silent auction, bar and dinner. Proceeds from the tournament directly impact the lives of youth at the BGCLB, by promoting their socio-emotional health and well-being.

The tournament, named in memory of Bob Margolis, whose character is honored by the contributions of the community towards the Boys & Girls Club, grossed $67,000 to benefit the BGCLB.

BGCLB hosts ball drop

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of BGCLB

Chopper ball drop

Following the awards announcements, the chopper ball drop took place. The chopper dropped 1,000 golf balls on the course! The lucky winner was Mark Simon, vice president/sr. loan advisor with United American Mortgage (a tournament sponsor), who took home the grand prize: A two-night staycation at the Montage Laguna Beach, including an ocean view suite (including room tax and parking), plus $60 daily breakfast room credit and two 60-minute spa treatments (including gratuity).

BGCLB hosts players

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Tournament players Rob Henderson, Jim Chudzicki, Jon Margolis and Terry Anderson. Chudzicki and Margolis received recognition for playing in the most Bob Margolis golf tournaments.

Tournament winners included:

Winning Overall Team: Guy Debeavibes, Adam Hambarian, Mike Hambarian and Jon O’Shell

Winning Mixed Team: Gary Bridge, Jeff Keeney, John Veytia and Angela Martin

Closest to the Pin #5: Men’s – Bret Burge with 4’8”; Women’s – Sammy Lombardo with 15’1”

Closest to the Pin #16: Men’s – Paulo Barriga with 3’10”; Women’s – Lynne Suzanski with 22’

Longest Drive #14: Men’s – J. Bushong; Women’s – Sammy Lombardo

Best Decorated Cart: Minions

Best Dressed Team: Louis Weil Team

A special thank you to the Birdie Golf Sponsors – Burge Energy and Rob Henderson.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach serves more than 3,000 youth per day in the Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo and Mission Viejo areas. The club’s mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need it the most, to reach their full potential by promoting their healthy social, emotional, intellectual and physical development.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

