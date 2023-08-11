NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: Remembering my friend, David Horowitz

By Steve Kawaratani

“As I woke up this morning, and I opened my eyes, I am very grateful to see another sunrise.” –Charmaine J Forde

It isn’t difficult to remind myself to be grateful each morning, as I ready myself to greet the first light of dawn and step into the garden of wonder. I hear the murmur of the sea and the gentle rustle of the palms; I am filled with that exquisite feeling of being alive.

In the quiet moments before sunrise, the air is the coolest of the day, offering a momentary refuge from the surety of the mid-morning August heat. A trace of dewdrops may glisten on the glossy leaves of the ixora, like miniature pools, and I watch as the night is gradually whisked away by the soft colors of dawn.

I try to capture the moment before the sun rises, replete with a flock of birds silently gliding over tranquil seas.

During these moments, I’m not merely an observer, as I am a gardener; I breathe in the scent of jasmine and plumeria, which define the essence of summer and I clearly see the complementary nature of color, textures and fragrances that blend perfectly in my early morning oasis.

Birds greet their day with melodic chitter and songs, and I am treated to the aerial ballet of hummingbirds, butterflies and bees. In exchange for being the primary garden pollinators, they are rewarded to sipping nectar from the garden’s many blossoming plants.

My musings are dedicated to David Horowitz, a dear friend who frequently found joy in sharing Loreto’s breathtaking sunrises in my garden, savored the delicate art of sushi and loved the thrill of e-biking. The beauty of each sunrise (including a requisite bird in flight) will always remind me of David’s vibrant spirit and the happiness he found in Baja’s simple pleasures.

As I trudge the road of happy destiny, I’ll remember to cherish every sunrise, every Dento sushi roll and every bike ride in honor of David. Vaya con dios mi amigo. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or 949.494.5141.

 

