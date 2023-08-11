NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 64  |  August 11, 2023

LBPD responds to alleged threat to “blow up” 081123

LBPD responds to alleged threat to “blow up” local hotel

On Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 8 at 3:39 p.m., Laguna Beach Police officers (LBPD) responded to Pacific Edge Hotel on a call referencing a male guest, who allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to “blow up” the hotel.

According to LBPD, the male suspect then fled the location in a black Porsche, heading northbound on Coast Highway. When officers got behind him, he turned around and drove back to the hotel. 

LBPD officers contacted the male driver and sole occupant, 57-year-old Mohammad Khajarirad, of Placerville. After further investigation, Khajarirad was placed under arrest for alleged violations of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. Officers subsequently located the firearm in question in the glovebox of the Porsche.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

