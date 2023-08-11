NewLeftHeader

Orange County Community Foundation to host Giving Day in support of environmental needs

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host “Protect & Preserve,” an online Giving Day aiming to raise $80,000 for seven local environmental nonprofits supporting Orange County’s natural open spaces and marine protected areas, which includes Laguna Canyon Foundation and Laguna Ocean Foundation.

Environmental awareness is also the focus of OCCF’s Impact Philanthropy group, an OCCF program to introduce charitably inclined professionals and emerging leaders to effective practices in philanthropy. Members participate in a six-month grant-making cycle aligned to a specific cause where they pool contributions and decide together which local nonprofits will receive grant awards.

(L-R) OCCF’s Lindley Hanley and Keri Mesina stand by ready to register participants of the Meet the Nonprofits event as part of OCCF’s Impact Philanthropy program

Impact Philanthropy members voted to bring environmental awareness to the forefront of their 2023 program. In June, the group met at the Newport Bay Conservancy to learn how local nonprofits like those participating in “Protect & Preserve” are tackling issues including climate change, shrinking greenspaces, marine protected areas and creating a central hub for environmental action.

The combined efforts of the Protect & Preserve Giving Day and Impact Philanthropy group are increasing awareness for local nonprofits that are protecting Orange County’s most important ecosystems. Nonprofit organizations participating in the Protect & Preserve Giving Day include Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Ocean Foundation, Crystal Cove Conservancy, The Ecology Center, Banning Ranch Conservatory, Environmental Nature Center, and Bolsa Chica Conservancy.

“It is crucial that we find effective strategies for addressing the destructive consequences of climate change that are increasingly impacting our communities,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “OCCF is proud to support the environmental stewards that protect and preserve our coastlines and unique ecosystems now and for generations to come.”

Protect & Preserve is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online-giving model matches local nonprofits with shared missions – from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting youth – to create momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success. Since its start in 2015, OCCF Giving Days have raised more than $20 million for Orange County nonprofits.

To donate during the Protect & Preserve Giving Day, go here.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, including key statistics and infographics, visit https://www.oc-cf.org/giving-days/.

 

