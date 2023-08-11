It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Susi Q

HAPPENINGS!

Gallery Q at the Susi Q: Cultural Creativity

Exhibit Dates: Continues through September 27 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jazz On a Summer’s Night – Featuring the Laguna JaZz Band

Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Come relax or swing to the smooth sounds of sunset jazz and big band favorites with the Laguna Beach JaZz Band and featuring local jazz vocalist Ginger Hatfield. Light refreshments served. RSVP here.

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CLASSES

Bridge

Join the Susi Q Bridge Community

Gold Life Master & ABCL accredited instructor Jane Dober adds this new August series: “Binge on Bridge” – Two Fridays: Aug. 18 and 25 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: $40. Register here for Binge on Bridge.

Computers/Technology

Don’t forget, volunteers are here every Thursday from 12-2 p.m. for walk-in PC & MAC tech assistance – bring your laptop, iPad, or smartphone.

Fitness/Health

Leslie’s Co-Ed Stretch & Strengthen (In-Person)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fitness Over Sixty! Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional workout using THE HARRIS METHOD with fitness-favorite Leslie Davis. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Register her for Leslie’s class. Cost: $80. Attention newcomers, try out a class for FREE. Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105 for details.

Mindfulness Meditation has a new start 4 p.m. time (Online)

2nd and 4th Tuesday Monthly from 4-5 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present and teaches you to slow down racing thoughts, let go of negativity, and calm both your mind and body. Learn the principles and practices of Mindfulness Meditation with educator Megan McCarver, M.A., C-IAYT, IYA. Register for mindfulness meditation here.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $5/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Yoga Nidra: with Dr. Deerheart (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Music

Mark and Jeff’s Summer Ukulele Refresher (Online)

If you have been playing for a while and want a refresher that can help kick up your playing a notch, then Zoom in. They’ve got a fun, “play-along/sing-along” geared to students who have completed beginner or advanced beginner courses. Instructors are Mark Kohls and Jeff Eile. Register here for refresher uke.

Summer (Ukulele) Strummin’ with Tommy J

Join instructor Tom Joliet for a new series of summertime ukulele classes. Must be able to play all the “EZ Dozen plus 2” chords. You will focus on advanced strumming techniques, finger picking and playing chord melodies. This workshop encourages everyone to share tunes and techniques. Everyone is welcome. Register here for ukulele.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC. Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10:30-12 p.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Ruth Prias, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Walk-ins okay.

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

• • •

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

The Great Plein Air Art Experience still has one opening for an art class on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Crystal Cove State Park has a rich art history spanning more than 100 years. The tradition continues today, as artists trek down every year to paint their scenic cottages, iconic ocean-side bluffs and relaxing sandy beaches, setting up their easels to paint en plein air – on site, in the open air. The art classes invite you to take part in this living history by spending a relaxing day capturing the beauty of the Cove on canvas with the help of Crystal Cove plein air artist, Debbie Morines. This four-hour class will take you through the process of creating your first plein air painting from beginning to end. All supplies will be provided Class size is limited to 12. Minimum age is 18. Cost: $120; $100 for Crystal Cove Conservancy members. $15 Day Use fee per vehicle; free with State Parks annual pass. To register for the plein air art class, go here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Tuesday mornings from 10-11 a.m., join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the animals and plants of Crystal Cove State Park in their weekly Junior Ranger programs. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows kids to earn a badge, stamps, a poster, or a patch. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the Campground). $15 day use fee.

–August 15: Birds of Crystal Cove

–August 22: Tidepools

At Crystal Cove, come walk upon one of the rarest environments in North America and indeed the Earth. This is the coastal sage-scrub plant community, a precious, but dwindling environment that supports countless coastal plants, animals, and birds as well as migrating creatures. Join a park docent and enjoy a one-hour nature walk along both the coastal bluff and the beach to learn about and observe some of the park’s native plants and birds on Friday, Aug. 11 and Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). $15 day use fee.

Love birds, nature, and strolls in the park? Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing and hearing our resident avian friends like California Gnatcatchers, Greater Roadrunners, and Osprey. Come join a park naturalist for an easy Summer Bird Walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground).

$20 day use parking fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Ready for a challenging hike to tour the Crystal Cove backcountry? Join a park docent as you go from the “gills to the hills” on this strenuous but very scenic loop hike known as the “Perimeter of the Park,” on Monday, Aug. 14 from 6:45-11:30 a.m. Distance is around 9 miles; elevation/gain loss, around 1500’. The hike is done at a moderate pace with one or two short breaks. Be sure to bring plenty of water and a snack. Please arrive by 6:45 as the hike will start promptly at 7 a.m. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at the stoplight School- State Park, follow the signs towards the Ranger Station). $15 day-use fee.

During an evening of the New Moon, join a stroll along the Coastal Bluff Trail on this family-friendly Nature Night Hike on Wednesday, Aug.16 from 7:30-9:30 p.m., and learn about the plants and animals that call this special place their home while you experience the quiet, dark mystery of the new moon. Bring an extra layer of clothes and a red flashlight if you have one (we will have plenty to share). Meet at Pelican point Parking lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, left at the kiosk to the last parking lot.) $5 park entrance fee.

Join Park Naturalists to learn about the “Park after Dark” and the nocturnal animals that call Crystal Cove their Home on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 7:30-9 p.m. You will have a special visit from “Charlotte the Tarantula” as well as lots of taxidermy, examples of animal evidence, owl pellets to dissect, a bat craft and other fun activities. The campfire will be lit, so feel free to bring your own S’more fixings, but they will have plenty on hand to share. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). $5 park entrance fee.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy staff for a guided tour of the Historic District on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2:30-4 p.m. During this 1.5-hour walking tour you will learn about the cottage history, hear stories and traditions of early cottage residents, and gain an understanding of the restoration process. Park in the Los Trancos lot and walk through the tunnel to the Education Commons (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos) $20 day use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Dorm-style Cottages Have Returned

After two years, Crystal Cove Beach Cottages are thrilled to offer dorm-style cottages once again to their guests looking for a beachside getaway in the Historic District. Whether it be your next vacation or staycation, the dorm-style cottages provide a unique opportunity to explore all that Crystal Cove has to offer. Cottages #29, #38 and #39, a.k.a. the dorm cottages, are now available to reserve on a 30-day rolling calendar, with a maximum of up to seven nights annually per person. Reservations must be made online at www.reservecalifornia.com, or by calling 800.444.7275. More information on the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages can be found at www.crystalcove.org.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be canceled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Registration is open for summer classes and camps. Click here to view the summer activity guide online, and visit the registration platform to sign up for a class. Sign up early to guarantee your space; activities may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached.

Drop-in Summer Camps include:

Beach Camp Laguna, weekdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m., geared to ages 7-14

Art Adventures, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., geared to ages 4-12

Little Mermaids & Sea Cubs, weekdays 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., geared to ages 4 yr. 6 mo.-7 years

Upcoming Camps:

~Pro Touch Soccer

~BioNerds: From Food Science to the Ocean

Click here to register for classes.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

~Aqua Aerobics

~Beginning Water Polo

~Splashball

~Youth Swim Team

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~Adult Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Good Dog 101

~Hoffy Tours: San Diego

~Puppy Kindergarten

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

DANCE & YOGA CLASSES

~Belly Dance

~Line Dane

~Namaste Yoga

FITNESS

~Mary’s Fitness

~Pickleball

~Tennis

Volleyball Tournaments

AROUND TOWN

Events

Fall activity registration is now open online.

– August 17: Summer Movie Night at inland Aliso Beach Park. Screening Surf’s Up from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

– August 21: Pool schedule returns to fall hours.

– August 24: LBUSD first day of school.

–The summer trolley schedule and expanded hours for the Laguna Beach Local on-demand service will run through September 4.

Facility Spotlight: Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center

The Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center is open for drop-in basketball, pickleball and volleyball in the indoor gym.

Pre-registration highly recommended.

Drop-in basketball

Tuesdays 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Youth volleyball

Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m.

Indoor pickleball

Click here to see the schedule.

Sign up for summer camps here.

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

CALL FOR INSTRUCTORS

The Laguna Beach Recreation Division is seeking new contract instructors for dance, foreign language, music, art, cooking, after-school activities and adult fitness classes. They are proud to provide a variety of creative programs and diverse services to promote an active lifestyle, enhance the quality of life, and build a sense of community for residents and visitors of all ages. Click here to apply.

• • •

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net

Meet Pet of the Week Potato

Potato, aka “Spud” is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is an older brindle pug who is neutered. Despite his older age, he is still very active and friendly. He is a great companion to have.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Potato adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Potato, aka “Spud”

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.