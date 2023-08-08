NewLeftHeader

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Looking for a good late summer read? Check out the library’s bookshop during their upcoming fundraising sale

TJ headshot AugTo me, it’s always fun to go book shopping. I love a good read. What’s even more fun is when the price of those books is just $5 a bag.

The Friends of the Laguna Beach Library bookshop is holding their book sale on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the library.

Books from the outside racks and in the parking lot will be priced at $5 a bag, with bags provided. Separately, items inside the shop will be “buy one, get one of equal or lesser value for free.”

Either way it’s a great deal and a great way to stock up on new books to read or add in old favorites to reread.

All proceeds from book sales are then used to support needs and programs in the Laguna Beach Library.

Mark it down on the calendar!

• • •

Congratulations to Alex Stall, Visit Laguna Beach’s Marketing & Destination Services Coordinator, who has been announced as one of the recipients of Visit California’s 30 & Under Emerging Leader Award.

The award recognizes individual members, 30 years old or under, who have contributed through their individual efforts, to the promotion of travel, tourism and hospitality throughout California.

Accordingly, “these exceptional individuals have demonstrated the skills, talents, attitudes and initiative that are the hallmarks of emerging leaders.”

Alex will be further recognized at the 40th Annual CalTravel Summit at the Monterey Conference Center in mid-September, which recognizes “extraordinary individuals and organizations whose leadership efforts have significantly impacted the travel and tourism industry in California.”

Congrats!

• • •

What could be more fun than, as a kid, being allowed into a radio station to learn all about potentially what it takes to become a deejay. That’s what happened last week at KX FM, our local radio station, through their summer camp program.

Campers (local kids) got to come into the studio to record, interviewing some of the station’s own personalities on air, and creating their own commercials, while learning about the different roles that keep a radio station running.

From all accounts, the kids loved it!

Fair Game kids in radio studio 8.8 SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kids learning the ins-and-outs of broadcasting from our own local radio station

• • •

Get out your beach chairs, beverages, blankets and snacks for a fun evening out to watch a movie. Coming up on Thursday, Aug. 17 in the inland side parking lot at Aliso Beach will be the city’s Summer Movie Night showing of “Surf’s Up.” Showtime is 7:30-9:30 p.m.

It’s free and brought to you by the city’s Recreation Division.

• • •

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced their plans for this year’s Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival. The event is planned for October 5 (Thursday) from 6-10 p.m. at the Festival of Arts grounds.

Here’s what you’ll enjoy: bites from more than 30 local restaurants, a silent auction and music from The Mighty Untouchables.

Tickets are on sale now.

B-t-w, there are lots of opportunities to market your business through the event. You’d want to contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

There’s a golf tournament coming up Monday, Sept. 25 at Aliso Viejo Country Club that I wanted to call your attention to. It will potentially be impactful to thousands of OC youth. It’s called the Kids on Track Golf Tournament.

They could certainly use your consideration for support!

A number of community leaders, including some noted names from Laguna Beach, are engaged in making it successful. Here’s why: America On Track, an independent 501(c)(3), works to reach thousands of children and families from throughout OC. This is their fundraiser to help do so.

The purpose of America On Track is to develop youth through successfully designed and executed groundbreaking programs in youth leadership development, mentoring, fitness and nutrition education, tobacco/drug use prevention and policy development for those who might otherwise go without.

It’s important to note that 91¢ out of every dollar raised by the organization goes to the program’s services. So, by simply participating in this golf tournament you can make a difference and have some fun doing so.

America On Track is about “hope, opportunities and life-transforming programs.” Here’s just one story that grabbed my heart:

“When I was 5 years old, my mom chose to use drugs with my dad. She even used drugs when my little brother was in her stomach. After my mom had twins, we lost our home and lived in a van for two years. We were seven of us living in the minivan in a parking lot, but we had to move the van almost every day. When I lived in a van, we sometimes had to eat expired food from the trash cans.

“Then two years later, I met America On Track – the best program a kid could ever get.

“Life is way better now (despite father being in prison)…I am doing really good in school and getting all As and Bs.”

That’s the way life should be for our innocent youth!

To register to play, go here.

 

