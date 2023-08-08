NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 63  |  August 8, 2023Subscribe

Save the date: BGCLB 9th Annual Night at the Ranch 080823

Share this story

Save the date: BGCLB 9th Annual Night at the Ranch scheduled for September 22

Mark your calendar for Friday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m., and spend the evening at the 9th Annual Night at the Ranch, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB).

Past events have included a silent auction, a farm-to-table dinner and live music. This year, the music will be provided by Flashback Heart Attack.

save the patio

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Ranch

Attendees at a previous Night at the Ranch enjoy cocktails on the patio. The event is co-hosted by Leif Hanson and Steve Blue.

Club Alumnus Leif Hanson had the idea of the Night at the Ranch event nine years ago, and the event is now one of the best in Laguna. Hanson, a resident of Laguna Beach, attended what was the Laguna Beach Boys Club during his formable years as a young boy and was looking for a way to give back to the club. He enlisted his good friend and fellow Club Alumnus Steve Blue, and together with their amazing committee, they have made this event a success.

To inquire about sponsorships, contact Leif Hanson at

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or Steve Blue at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.