Catmosphere Laguna Foundation to host adoption event

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation to host adoption event at Gelson’s Laguna Beach on August 26

On Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at the Gelson’s Laguna Beach location, 30922 Pacific Coast Highway.

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation introduced Orange County’s first Cat Café & Lounge. Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit feline rescue which serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens.

Kittens and cats available for adoption on August 26 at Gelson’s Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach has long been known and loved for its artistic community and embrace of nature in all its forms. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation enhances and strengthens that reputation in its mission to prevent cruelty to animals by rescuing, fostering and assisting in public adoptions and awareness of the plight of homeless felines. Their adoption events are fun for the whole family with snacks and giveaways for all, and volunteer opportunities are available.

For details, contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949.619.MEOW (6369), or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Future adoption event dates continue monthly throughout 2023.

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and Catmosphere Laguna adoption remaining event dates 2023: October 21 and year-end holiday events.

Gelson’s Laguna Beach and Catmosphere Laguna remaining adoption event dates 2023: In addition to August 26, there is an event on October 28 and also year-end holiday events.

 

