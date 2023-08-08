NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 63  |  August 8, 2023Subscribe

Senator Dave Min hosts roundtable 080823

Share this story

Senator Dave Min hosts roundtable on the environment with local experts and advocates

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine), Chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee, will host a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Susi Q Senior Center in Laguna Beach. The roundtable will focus on Orange County’s top environmental issues, including but not limited to, wildfire mitigation, local decarbonization efforts, open space preservation and equitable coastal access. In addition, the senator will take questions from community members and be available to answer any press inquiries.

Senator Dave closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Office of Senator Dave Min

Senator Dave Min to host roundtable discussion on the environment

The event will feature the following speakers:

–Kate Wheeler, Crystal Cove Conservancy

–Mike O’Connell, Irvine Ranch Conservancy

–James Sulentich, Orange County Natural Communities Coalition

–Garry Brown, Orange County Coastkeeper

–Alex Rounaghi, Laguna Beach City Councilmember

Senator Dave Min was elected to the 37th Senate District in 2020 and is the Chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Water, as well as the Vice Chair of the California Asian American & Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus. The 37th Senate District is in the heart of Orange County and includes the communities of Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Foothill Ranch, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Newport Beach, Orange, Tustin and Villa Park.

Space will be allotted for members of the press.

The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach.

RSVP to Kelly Jones at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.