On the stage at the Promenade FP 080423

On the stage at the Promenade

Cultural Arts presents weekend performances on the Stage at Forest Ave. Promenade at Forest Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

on stage upstream

 Upstream on stage - August 4

Friday, Aug. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Beth Wood

Saturday, Aug. 5, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Giovanni Simone

on stage siegelB

Jody Siegel on stage - August 6

Sunday, Aug. 6, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Jodi Siegel

 

