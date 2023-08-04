NewLeftHeader

Music in the Park concert series 2023 FP 080423

Music in the Park concert series 2023

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission presents the 40th Annual Music in the Park concert series that continues on Sundays through August 20.

music in Lao Tizer

Photo by Julie Handleman

Lao Tizer Band - August 6

Sunday, Aug. 6, 5 p.m.

Lao Tizer Band (Jazz/Blues)

Lao Tizer Band is a soulful outfit that delivers smooth jazz rich in melody, with a deep groove that sparkles with intersecting ideas. Keyboardist Lao Tizer fronts an 11-member band that is filled with swinging funk, not dissimilar to vintage Tower of Power and the Average White Band.

music in adele

Courtesy of alwaysadele.com

Always, Adele - August 13

Sunday, Aug. 13, 5 p.m.

Always, Adele (Tribute)

Always, Adele is LA’s premier tribute to a once-in-a-generation pop icon. Featuring a seven-piece band and a lead singer that brings the vocal power and down-to-earth quality that makes Adele so unique, this show is sure to have you singing along to all your favorite Adele songs.

Per the City of Laguna Beach: Music in the Park is a free public concert series held Sunday evenings at Bluebird Park. Concerts start at 5 p.m. Please do not set up before 3 p.m. No dogs are allowed at Bluebird Park. No smoking. No display or sale of merchandise. Low-back beach chairs are encouraged. Alcohol is permitted for guests 21 or older, but must be with a full meal. Solicitation of any kind is not permitted at city events.

Bluebird Park is located at 772 Cress St., Laguna Beach.

 

