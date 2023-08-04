Council to consider additional outdoor dining 080423

Council to consider additional outdoor dining parklet for new restaurant, report on tenant protection policies, new city attorney agreement

By SARA HALL

There are several notable items on the agenda for the Laguna Beach City Council next week.

At the Tuesday (Aug. 8) meeting, council will hear and/or consider: An additional parklet for a new restaurant; a report regarding tenant protection policies and provide feedback; a legal services agreement for a new city attorney; an ordinance amending city code implementing Senate Bill 9 requirements and workplans from two city committees.

During regular business, council will consider a temporary use permit for an additional parklet and outdoor dining area for a new restaurant at 305 Forest Ave. (Tango).

According to the staff report, the applicant is requesting the permit to establish a new 234-square-foot parklet in the public right-of-way in the Downtown area. Currently there are 16 restaurants participating in the outdoor dining program, with seven of those businesses operating parklets on public property.

Although TUP applications typically go to the Planning Commission, since the program was adopted by council three years ago, staff is seeking direction as to whether the council would like to continue permitting the construction of new parklets on public property.

The proposed parklet will occupy two on-street parking spaces and will include a perimeter barrier, landscape planters, tables and chairs, similar in design to the existing park lifts in the Downtown area. The parklet will be available to customers during restaurant hours (11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday).

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council will consider an additional parklet on Forest Avenue for a new restaurant

Council approved permits for the Promenade as well as the outdoor dining program in May 2020. The parklet program was approved later that year. At meetings in 2021, permits for both the Promenade and outdoor dining (including the parklets) were extended through January 2024.

Earlier this year, at their May 16 meeting, councilmembers unanimously approved moving forward with a market rate fee schedule for outdoor dining programs on public property in Downtown. The vote also extended the Promenade on Forest’s coastal development permit and temporary use permit for three years (to January 2027) while staff proceeds with the preliminary design, entitlement and permitting process to convert the Promenade to a permanent pedestrian plaza. It also extended the outdoor dining and parklet program’s TUPs for an additional three-year term (to January 2027), while staff addresses the requirements for outdoor dining on private and public property to become permanent.

After agreeing to several additional conditions, the Planning Commission on June 2, 2021, unanimously approved Tango, a small plates Argentine-style wine bar (previously called a restaurant in the staff report and application, but approved with the condition that it be defined as a wine bar) at 305 (aka 307) Forest Ave., Suite 103 (previously Harmony Tea Bar). After a nearly two-hour discussion, commissioners agreed to several specific conditions limiting the level of kitchen cooking allowed, delivery times, bathroom requirements and more.

On the application, architect James Conrad wrote that the parklet will feature tables, chairs and landscaping to enhance the pedestrian experience. The public area will be cordoned off from the street, marking the boundary of alcohol consumption along with signage indicating that no alcohol is allowed beyond a certain point, he explained in the application.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

During councilmember requests, council will hear a report on tenant protection policies

Later in the meeting, during councilmember requests, Mayor Bob Whalen is asking the council to receive a report regarding tenant protection policies and provide any feedback or direction as appropriate.

On May 2, the Housing and Human Services Committee, along with several community members, requested that the council adopt an emergency eviction ordinance and provide additional protection for renters. Whalen later requested that the matter be placed on a future council agenda for discussion.

The HHSC voted 8-0 on May 24 to recommend that council develop an ordinance and forwarded a draft document to use an example for possible language. They agreed that the ordinance cover the committee members’ key issues: Greater relocation assistance; 60-day noticing requirements (with scope of work and permits attached if the reason for eviction is a major remodel); that permits are actually pulled if the reason is a major remodel; the duration that an owner has to live in a unit if the reason is owner move-in is two to three years; allowing the right of first refusal for a displaced tenant and that the minimum level of rehab work required to be considered a remodel is identified.

The motion for approval also included an emphasis that the city ordinance go beyond the state law, be put into effect soon (ideally over the next several weeks), and that it reflect both the appropriate ways in which landlords should function as well as encourage potential investors to invest in apartments in Laguna Beach.

Next week’s agenda item includes information about the state legislature, city resources and related ordinances from other jurisdictions.

The issue has been a topic of discussion for several months for the housing committee, who have been working to address it.

Several residents spoke at the January 25 meeting during public comment, bring the issue to light. Residents reported that landlords were circumventing the Tenant Protection Act of 2019 to increase rents. In some cases, renters were evicted for “just cause” based on a purported substantial remodel project of the premises, however, at least in some instances, the landlords did not complete the remodel and instead re-rented the units for at least twice what the evicted tenants were paying.

The issue was placed on the HHSC’s February 22 agenda for further discussion. At that time, the group decided to add it to their workplan and discuss it in more detail for potential future action at their April meeting. On April 26, the committee agreed to present their report on a possible draft emergency/urgency eviction and tenant protection ordinance to the council.

The Tenant Protection Act is meant to protect renters from unjust evictions and unfair rent increases. Under TPA, a landlord must have a valid reason to evict a tenant. As outlined in the act, these reasons include if the tenant is at fault, like not paying rent or breaking the lease terms, and if the tenant is not at fault, like an owner or relative move in (if the lease allows), selling the property, or to demolish or substantially remodel a unit.

As protections that were enacted due to COVID-19 have been rolled back, many landlords have taken the opportunity to raise rents aggressively and find loopholes in the act, like using the no-fault “substantial remodel” clause written in the California State statute to evict long-time tenants. They say they are planning major repairs in order to evict their tenants, but can take years to actually pull the permits. Current state law also allows property owners to switch the reason for eviction, for example, from substantial remodel to owner move in. A number of cities have either amended rental ordinances or created emergency ordinances to address the problem.

Senate Bill 567, Termination of tenancy: no-fault just causes: gross rental rate increases, authored by State Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles), covers a lot of what the committee has discussed. The proposed bill “builds on existing law to better protect California’s low-income renters from unjust evictions and exorbitant rent increases,” according to a statement from several organizations sponsoring the bill.

As written, the bill will close loopholes in the Tenant Protection Act that allow for “rampant abuse of the no-fault just causes for eviction, expand the population of protected tenants, limit allowable rent increases to a more reasonable cap, and provide mechanisms for accountability and enforcement,” the statement reads.

The bill has passed out of the Senate and is currently before Assembly committees. As of July 12, the bill was amended and referred to the Assembly Committee on Appropriations.

It’s a great effort, committee members noted at previous meetings, but it will take some time to go through the process and actually be implemented. In the meantime, the city ordinance could be a protective measure for local renters.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda, during regular business, council will consider approving a legal services agreement for city attorney services.

If approved, council will authorize the city manager to the agreement with Best Best & Krieger, LLP, for the service for five years with an option for the council to extend the contract for three additional years, and designate Megan Garibaldi as the city attorney and Alisha Winterswyk as the assistant city attorney effective as of September 11.

The item also includes authorization for the city manager to negotiate and execute an amendment to the agreement with Rutan & Tucker, LLP, to provide consulting and such other services as may be needed in order to ensure a seamless transition of city attorney services, for a period of six months. Earlier this year, Phil Kohn, who has been the city attorney in Laguna Beach since 1982, announced his plan to retire by the end of 2023.

Council directed the city manager to begin the process to find a replacement and received seven qualifying proposals for legal services. The initial evaluation of criteria by the city council in closed session identified four top choices, who were then interviewed. The city’s longtime contracted firm, Rutan & Tucker, was among the top four, along with Best Best & Krieger, Jones & Mayer, and Richards, Watson & Gershon. After narrowing down the applicants to two, they were re-interviewed and council unanimously chose BBK during a closed session vote on July 25.

During regular business, council will consider an ordinance amending city code regarding regulation of single family residential one- and two-unit developments and urban lot splits pursuant to Senate Bill 9. If approved, council will adopt a permanent ordinance meant to replace the earlier urgency ordinance implementing SB 9 requirements.

SB 9 went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, and was one of several new laws intending to increase housing development in the state. The law requires a proposed housing development containing no more than two residential units within a single-family residential zone to be considered ministerially, without discretionary review or hearing, if the proposed housing development meets certain requirements.

The new law also requires the city to ministerially approve a parcel map to subdivide an existing parcel in a single-family residential zone into two new parcels, referred to as an urban lot split, when certain criteria are met, and each of the two lots can be independently developed with two units.

The city’s urgency ordinance, approved on March 15, 2022, aimed to conform with SB 9, while also imposing certain restrictions (such as a maximum floor area and height) that would allow for greater local control. Council has twice approved an extension for the urgency ordinance.

According to the staff report, the ordinance proposed on Tuesday enacts permanent regulations implementing SB 9 in the city and will impose objective standards tailored to SB 9 development. It would also outline and clarify for the public the requirements and procedures for submission and ministerial review of applications for SB 9 development and would implement recommendations from the Planning Commission, the Housing and Human Services Committee and the City Council.

Also during regular business on Tuesday, council will consider updated 2023-24 workplans for the Housing and Human Services Committee and the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee.

HHSC’s workplan includes: Investigate prospects for a local housing trust fund and/or local land trust fund; recommend housing policies to promote an increase in both affordable housing, and housing that may be attainable to households earning around the area median income; assist the city’s newly funded housing program coordinator with implementing the more than 50 programs included with the 6th cycle housing element; continue to promote the development of accessory dwelling units as a moderately affordable by design model; partner with community organizations to address the Human Services needs of the community, and engage in meaningful community engagement and outreach.

EDPC’s workplan includes: Continue to study and evaluate the city’s disaster management plans, readiness posture and response capabilities with respect to the most serious hazards identified in the city’s FEMA-approved Local Hazard Mitigation Plan and the general plan’s safety element; work with city staff and other public safety stakeholders to update the LHMP; support necessary disaster prevention, planning and preparedness measures to mitigate such hazards while providing sufficient personnel, facilities, training, equipment and other resources to ensure that the city maintains continuity of public safety and other essential services during and following high-probability, high-impact disaster incidents called out in the LHMP; collaborate with staff, commissions, boards and other committees to ensure that disaster prevention, planning and preparedness priorities are fully reflected in the city’s General Plan, climate action and adaption plan, municipal code, policies and annual budget, with focus on foremost hazards identified in the city’s LHMP; support public education programs to improve understanding of the nature and severity of the city’s major disaster hazards, and conduct the required annual review of city efforts to implement specific actions called for in the general plan safety element and timely prepare and present the required annual status report to the council.

The EDPC plan also calls for the group to evaluate and recommend measures to reduce the risk of wildfire/urban conflagration, improve earthquake readiness/resilience, optimize the city’s emergency communication and warning capabilities, improve emergency circulation throughout the city and practical actions to improve emergency medical support during and in the aftermath of mass casualty incidents.

Prior to the regular meeting, council will also hold a joint session with the Design Review Board.

Items up for discussion during the special meeting include: DRB statistics for last 12 months (number of approvals, denials, continuances); revocable encroachment permits for street improvements (policy direction); expedited process – funding, outside planners, fees, limited project types, offer to disabled applicants; abuse of discretion conversation regarding appeals; virtual staking video and council feedback on the appeal process.

Later during the regular meeting, council will consider a request from Woods Cove proponents for additional city contribution toward undergrounding portions of Glenneyre Street.

The council agenda is available online here. Closed session will begin at 3 p.m., the joint meeting with DRB will start at 4 p.m., and the regular meeting at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on August 7 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior to the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on August 8 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on August 8, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.