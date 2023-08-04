NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 62  |  August 4, 2023Subscribe

National Night Out draws crowd 080423

Share this story

National Night Out draws crowd to Main Beach

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the City of Laguna Beach held the first ever National Night Out, which took place at Main Beach from 5-8 p.m.

The focus of this event was to build relationships between the community and local law enforcement agencies across the nation. For Laguna Beach, it was expanded to include the Police Department, Fire Department and Marine Safety Department to meet and greet with the community.

All three agencies provided demonstrations for guests including a chance to spray a fire hose, watch a drone race and observe a water rescue right at Main Beach.

national night 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Large turnout for the first National Night Out on August 1

national night 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Police Chief Jeff Calvert and Officer Michaela Milone

national night 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Everyone wanted to work the fire hose. The goal was to knock the fire hat off the traffic cone.

national night 7

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Sgt. William Downing and Community Outreach Officer Brian Griep

national night 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Fire Department’s goats got a lot of attention

national night 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention

national night 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Visitors from England try out Marine Safety’s rescue watercraft

There was a large turnout of guests and everyone had a great time with the First Responders and the goats. We hope to see you there next year! To learn more about National Night Out, go to https://natw.org/.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to slideshow below:

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.