Community members join Be Well OC executives 080423

Community members join Be Well OC executives and city leaders for celebratory Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in conjunction with National Night Out

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Be Well OC and the City of Laguna Beach joined forces this week to officially launch Be Well OC’s dedicated Mobile Response Team which will provide community mental health and wellness services in the city. Marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony as part of National Night Out at Main Beach and led by Laguna Beach City Councilmember Alex Rounaghi, the two-year pilot program commenced on August 1.

Councilmember Alex Rounaghi

Also in attendance for the ceremony were Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris; Supervisor Katrina Foley; California Surgeon General Diana E. Ramos, MD, MPH, MBA, FACOG; Laguna Beach Councilmembers George Weiss and Mark Orgill and Laguna Beach Assistant City Manager Gavin Curran. Be Well OC was represented by Dr. Kathryn Hamel, vice president of Mobile Operations, and Jessica Foat, director of Mobile Operations.

Be Well staff

Funding for the program includes a combination of public and private funding. Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris secured $1.5 million in state funding to support the program, and the City of Laguna Beach also received $405,111 in CARES Act funds from the county to cover the city’s contribution. The program is also supported by a $200,000 gift from the Ueberroth Family Foundation, which covered the capital investment of the mobile van and initial community outreach efforts.

(L-R) Chief of Marine Safety Kevin Snow, Fire Chief Niko King and Police Chief Jeff Calvert

“Access to mental health services is a pressing need here in Orange County,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris. “I am proud to have secured $1.5 million in state budget funding to ensure that Laguna Beach has a Be Well OC Mobile Crisis Response Team available to respond and provide urgent and timely services to those who need it most.”

Supervisor Katrina Foley

“We are very pleased to welcome Be Well OC to the City of Laguna Beach today,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “Be Well OC’s crisis intervention specialists will provide resources to support the mental health and wellness of our residents and will coordinate with our police and fire department personnel to enhance the well-being and safety of our community.”

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris

Laguna Beach is now the seventh city in Orange County to adopt a Be Well Mobile Response model, joining Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Garden Grove, Westminster, Anaheim and Irvine. The program incorporates Be Well staff into a city’s network of first responders and enables 911 dispatchers to route mental health and substance use crisis calls to the Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Team. Skilled in de-escalation, crisis intervention, counseling and mediation, the Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Team effectively addresses the client’s emotional and social well-being. If needed and wanted by the client, the team can transport them for additional care.

California Surgeon General Diana Ramos

 “This is an exciting day as we join forces with the City of Laguna Beach to launch the Be Well Mobile Response Team and collectively enhance mental health services for the entire community,” said Marshall Moncrief, CEO of Be Well OC. “Adding this resource demonstrates a commitment from the leaders of Laguna Beach to prioritize the health and wellness of community members, and safety for all.”

Ribbon cutting ceremony

Be Well OC is a transformative initiative bringing together public, private, academic and faith-based organizations, as well as others, to create a coordinated system of mental health care and support for all Orange County residents. The Be Well OC mental health system, which also includes substance use services, features a world-class mental health and wellness facility in Orange and a robust mobile response program currently serving seven cities. Be Well OC’s movement spans across all cities of Orange County and a range of needs, from prevention and early intervention to crisis aversion, acute care and recovery. For more information visit https://www.bewelloc.org/.

 

