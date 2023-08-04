Marine safety chief shares mid-summer update on South Laguna Beaches, lifeguard staffing
By SARA HALL
Summer has been busy for local lifeguards, according to the top department staffer.
Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee held their regular meeting via Zoom on Thursday (Aug. 3) with Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow as the featured speaker.
Wishing everyone at the Zoom meeting a happy summer, Snow said it’s been busy, particularly taking over the beaches in South Laguna, but going well.
“We’re day 55 out of 88, but nobody’s counting,” Snow joked. “It’s been busy, (but also) it’s been a great summer and it’s been great bringing the community together in some kind of format related to the beaches. We’re out, we’re working hard down here, but we’re having a good summer.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow
On September 20, City Council voted 5-0 in favor of pursuing a deal with Orange County to assume ownership of county beaches and coastal properties within Laguna Beach city limits in exchange for a lump sum of $22 million.
Staff developed an agreement with the county to transfer ownership. Properties include Aliso Beach parking and concessions, capital improvements and maintenance responsibility of beach accesses and all marine safety operations.
Council unanimously agreed to take the next step in the process on November 15 and approved a Cooperative Transfer Agreement with Orange County to transfer the identified parcels, easements, leases, licenses, permits and memorandum of understandings, as assignable, for city ownership, maintenance and operations of the identified coastal properties. Properties include Aliso Beach parking and concessions, capital improvements and maintenance responsibility of beach accesses and all marine safety operations.
At the February 21 meeting, council heard an update on the process and approved details regarding regulations and operations, including skimboarding areas and shopper’s permit parking. In separate votes on each item, councilmembers agreed 5-0 in favor of: An urgency ordinance to ensure continuity of operations; improvements and a rate structure for the Aliso Beach parking lots; the hours and dates the beaches are open to the public and when dogs are prohibited; adding Aliso Beach parking lots to the shoppers permit, and holding a community meeting.
On March 1, the city officially acquired the South Laguna beaches.
“What’s going on in South Laguna? It’s busy. It’ busy just like the rest of the city,” Snow said at the Chamber meeting this week.
They worked with the previous contracted lifeguard service, including guarding that whole stretch of beach together for about a month, to ensure there weren’t any service gaps following the transition, Snow explained. They also previously scoped it out last year (knowing that the city was looking into taking them over) to ensure they’d hit the mark during the busier times this summer.
“That’s been one of our major programs here in marine safety, to ensure that that transition happens smoothly,” Snow said. “The direction (from council) was to provide the same coverage and the same amount of service in South Laguna that the rest of the city receives, so that’s actually a little bit higher level in service than the county was providing.”
So far, the feedback from locals and beachgoers has been positive, he added.
“There’s a lot of little nuances at every beach, so you have to learn your way through those things and people have been patient,” Snow said.
Since March 1, of the total 3,068 rescues lifeguards have conducted in the city, 1,186 have been in South Laguna. The numbers are what they expected, he added.
In that same timeframe, lifeguards have enforced various city ordinances 25,287 times in South Laguna. They also taken 61,186 preventative actions (educating beachgoers, advising people about potential hazards, etc.) in the same area (of the 178,186 citywide total).
“So we’re really making a lot of contacts down there, making sure that everybody knows we’re present, we’re engaged, and that these beaches are being watched by the City of Laguna Beach,” Snow said.
During the extreme heat over the last weekend in July, there was also good surf conditions, so the beaches were packed and lifeguards were busy. Department total statistics for the busy weekend: 897 rescues, 292 medical aids, 5,855 ordinance contacts, 26,446 public contacts and 15,909 preventative actions.
“That was one of our best little mini swells that we had, that happened to coincide with some of the hotter days of the week,” Snow explained.
Snow also announced that a monetary donation earmarked for a marine safety rescue boat should be coming on board relatively soon. They’re awaiting some final transfers through the state, but it will hopefully be in the water in the near future.
“We will be seeing a rescue boat off our coast here shortly, hopefully within the month and of course it’ll be out for next summer as well and (then) in perpetuity,” Snow said. “So that’s really exciting to provide that support for our community and also for our lifeguards to have it as an (additional) layer or a backup. It provides people a little bit more confidence to go ahead and make that really tough rescue.”
It’s going to be a big deal for the community, he added, noting that it wouldn’t be possible without the generous donation from local residents Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The city assumed control of all previously county-owned beaches, including Aliso Beach, on March 1
Snow also talked about staffing for the new beach coverage. He shared a short Laguna Beach lifeguard recruitment video and noted that they’ve ran five academies (about three more than normal) to get the staffing levels up to where they want to be with the extra capacity now that the South Laguna beaches are under city management.
“One of the big challenges we’ve had this last year is just getting enough staff,” he said.
“The job market itself for some of these entry level positions, it’s just tough to get people working in general, but then if you want to get to that kind of higher-level employee that we’re looking for,” it’s a challenge, he said.
They’ve made changes, like shifts allowing for more flexibility and a wider recruiting campaign, which has helped. It was maximum effort on several sides from the city, from the council actions to human resources, he added.
“We’ve really done a big push and it’s paid off, but we’re going to continue to look,” Snow said. “It’s been an adventure, for sure, trying to ramp up, but we’ve got so many good people out of it. It’s actually been really fun for me…when we get our new employees in here there’s a lot of energy, so it’s been an exciting time.”
Council was responsive to the department’s request for staffing and equipment for the first year, Snow said. They will report back in October and then again in January, he added, and if there are any additional requests they will be presented at those meetings. There wasn’t a lot of infrastructure provided by the previous contracted lifeguards, so they had to act quickly to purchase equipment, like towers and storage.
“Some big leaps have already been made, but, yes, we’re in a new environment down there. My direction has been to be prepared to pivot, if necessary, (and) be prepared to shift staff, from one location to another, if necessary,” Snow said. “I expect that things are going to come up and there would potentially be additional needs.”
Answering a question from the group, Snow said a joint substation with the police is currently in the works at the Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center (the former St. Catherine of Siena School campus). It will include the office of the recently hired Lieutenant Tom Cantrell, who was brought on board specifically to enforce South Laguna. Cantrell happens to be a South Laguna resident and is well respected in the waterman community.
“That’s the interim solution and it’s a pretty good one, so we’ll see where that goes. But, yes, we need to a presence down there regularly,” Snow said.
Snow also went over some of the basics of the department, some of the work the lifeguards do and local conditions.
“Our goal is just very simple: Prevent death and injury in the aquatic environment,” Snow said. “People come to the beach to have a great day; they don’t come to the beach to get hurt.”
People often let their guards down while at the beach, he noted, and may not think of the potential hazards. The lifeguards are there to remind people, educate them and help keep them safe.
Part of the education side of things in the department is teaching kids about ocean safety, both through school presentations and the city’s junior lifeguard program. At about 500 kids participating every year, the junior guard program is the largest city-sponsored recreational program, he said.
“It’s more or less a rite of passage for different kids living in town,” Snow said.
They have fun and learn a lot, he added, and by the time they complete the program they feel a lot more comfortable in the ocean.
Snow also mentioned the preventative lifeguarding work they do, which covers public education about the ocean and beach environment. He shared several photos of Laguna Beach lifeguards talking to beachgoers and/or correcting behavior.
“Out on the beach, you’ll probably be contacted by a lifeguard,” he said, “if you’re doing something the lifeguard can help you learn about doing a little bit better or provide a little bit more understanding so you can be safer at the beach.”
They also perform a lot of medical aids, he noted, everything from a Band-Aid to full basic life support.
A common question he gets asked is why there are so many rescues that happen in Laguna Beach.
“A lot of it has to do with our topography of our beach, with the rocky coves and especially with the rip currents,” he explained.
Snow shared an aerial image of Main Beach on a “completely flat day with a big tidal change.” There were nearly 20 spots in the photo that showed the beginning of a rip current.
“Rip currents are present in Laguna Beach almost all the time,” he said.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.