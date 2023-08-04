NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: Answering your August gardening questions

The Plant Man: Answering your August gardening questions

By Steve Kawaratani

“People don’t notice whether it’s winter or summer when they’re happy.”

–Anton Chekhov

Steve Kawaratani

The August sun is predicted to shine warmly over Laguna this weekend; gardeners should be prepared to be busy tending to their landscapes between summer travel plans and the beach.

With summer waning all too soon, this is an important month for your garden, as your plants and flowers require attention to ensure they remain healthy and blooming amidst the warmer weather.

What are you waiting for? Let’s get back to the garden during the dog days of summer with the Plant Man.

Q. What plants can I plant now?

A. August calls for heat-resistive plant species that can withstand the warmer sun. Select drought-tolerant and native plants like succulents, sage and lavender. Additionally, consider planting summer vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers and eggplants.

The Plant Man aeonium

Aeonium, a succulent, can withstand the warmer sun

Q. What should I do about aphids and mildew on my roses?

A. As the weather warms up, pests and diseases become more prevalent throughout your garden. Keep a close eye on your plants for any signs of infestations or infections. The use of insecticidal soaps and oils are the first line of defense for pest management. For fungal diseases, good garden practices include removing affected leaves promptly and avoiding overhead watering to prevent fungal spores from spreading.

Q. Do my plants need fertilizer during the summer?

A. August is an ideal time to give your garden a boost of nutrients. Choose a balanced fertilizer to replenish depleted soil nutrients and follow the recommended application rates to prevent over fertilization.

The Plant Man hose sprinkler

To prevent water loss due to evaporation, water your plants early in the morning using a hose meditatively

Q. Plant Man, when is the best time to water?

A. With temperatures predicted to be summer-like for the month, watering your garden precisely and efficiently is essential. To prevent water loss due to evaporation, water your plants early in the morning, consider using a hose meditatively, to water directly to the plant’s root zone, and use a quality mulch to help retain soil moisture.

Q. Should I prune my flowers?

A. Remove dead or diseased branches and spent flowers regularly through a process called deadheading. This will stimulate new growth and encourage continuous blooming throughout the season.

August is a happy time for Laguna gardeners and for living by the beach. Summer flowers and vegetables are reaching their peak, and a beautiful garden enhances outdoor gatherings for sure. Like Nate King Cole, “You’ll wish that summer could always be here!” See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

