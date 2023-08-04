NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 62  |  August 4, 2023Subscribe

Nuance celebrates Laguna Beach Pride 080423

Share this story

Nuance celebrates Laguna Beach Pride with event on August 10

Nuance Home + Lifestyle invites the public to join them for a fabulous evening of love and diversity as they celebrate Laguna Beach Pride. From 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, attendees will enjoy light bites and refreshments while shopping their curated selection of home décor and fragrances, fashion accessories and skin care faves. Get an event-exclusive sneak peek at some of their brand-new pieces and enter for a chance to win a gift basket full of their favorite items.

nuance celebrates Klassy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Pride

Special appearance by Queen Klassy – Jean Kouture-LiqCour

Nuance will be donating a portion of their proceeds to support Laguna Beach Pride 365 as they gear up for their Annual Pride Festival on August 12. Come experience the party of the summer at Nuance.

Meet and mingle with Miss Klassy and don’t forget about the photo op.

Nuance Home + Lifestyle is located at 384 Forest Ave., Suite 3, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.