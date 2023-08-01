Water District board chooses financing structure for Doheny desalination project
By SARA HALL
After an in-depth discussion of the options, a local water board unanimously agreed to move forward with a specific legal structure for their financing for the proposed nearby Doheny ocean desalination project.
On Tuesday (July 25), the South Coast Water District Board of Directors reviewed the legal structure of the financial options and discussed information regarding the partners’ cost-sharing agreement. They unanimously agreed with the staff recommended choice.
General Manager Rick Shintaku said although staff suggested approving their first option, they aren’t married to it. The meeting is more of a workshop, he added, so staff could get feedback from the board on the issue.
They are currently in the process of negotiating with various potential partner agencies, he said. This is perfect timing to evaluate the legal structure of the financial options, he noted.
“We are very busy working with potential partners on a commitment document and talking through the draft terms and hoping to finalize it, at least initially with those agencies that have delivered to us a letter of interest,” Shintaku said.
The Doheny ocean desalination project is slated to be located between Pacific Coast Highway and Stonehill Drive on SCWD-owned property. The facility would have a capacity of up to five million gallons per day. The district anticipates it will only take one to two MGD of water and is seeking partners (including possibly Laguna Beach County Water District) to take the remaining three to four MGD.
Rendering by GHDWoodhead/Courtesy of SCWD
A rendering of the planned Doheny Ocean Desalination project
The project has an estimated cost of approximately $138 million. The district has already been awarded about $32 million in grants in order to build the project.
SCWD was also invited to submit an application for a Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan (with a deadline of the end of this year), which can provide up to 49% of the funding for the project. SCWD is also in discussions with the State Water Resources Control Board for a Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan. The SWRCB has also indicated interest in providing funding for the project.
District staff explained that the viability of the Doheny desalination plant project is affected by the legal structure of the project and the cost-sharing terms with potential partners. SCWD is looking for a financing structure that addresses plant objectives and is acceptable to potential participants, investors and lenders.
Tuesday’s presentation covered an overview of the project, contemplated debt to finance the project and financing assumptions; legal structure options; updated project timeline; a discussion of the phased contracting approach and the basic terms of the cost-sharing agreement with participants/partners.
The options presented were:
–Option A - SCWD owns and operates the plant and executes a water purchase contract with each participant. SCWD Financing Authority issues debt and executes payment contracts with SCWD and other participants.
–Option B - SCWD owns and operates the plant, and each potential partner owns capacity of the plant. Each partner funds its allocable share of project costs separately.
–Option C - SCWD owns and operates the plant; SCWD issues full recourse debt and executes Water Purchase Contracts.
–Option D - Project participants form a Joint Powers Authority; Board composition to be decided by SCWD and other participants.
Staff recommended option A, which the board ultimately agreed to pursue.
Overall, the board members were strongly in favor of option A.
The key benefit of option A is that project participants and SCWD are liable for their own share of debt and operations and maintenance, explained Robert Porr, senior vice president of Fieldman Rolapp, a local financial planning firm brought on to help with the project.
Option A would use the district’s Financing Authority to issue the debt, he added. It will also likely be less costly and more time efficient compared to some of the other options. The district and other participants would make payments to the SCWD Financing Authority as operations and maintenance expense, Porr explained. SCWD would not provide debt service coverage on behalf of other participants.
“All the project participants would enter into payment agreements and they would be liable for their own proportionate share of operation and maintenance expenses for the plans, as well as debt service on the bonds,” Porr said.
Because of the mix and some of the uncertainty with respect to the potential project participants, they used a single A credit rating going forward for this transaction, he noted.
Under option A, South Coast Water District owns and operates the project and would execute water purchase contracts with each participant, Porr explained.
The governance of the SCWD Financing Authority is the water district’s board of directors.
“The board has the ultimate decision-making process with respect to the type of debt we issue, (and) whether the project goes forward or not,” Porr said.
The assets of the project will be on the balance sheet of the district, he added.
The water district would also have control of constructing the project (similar to two other presented options). This financing structure is commonly used and accepted by the financial markets, he added.
The biggest drawback of this option is that costs of financing and interest rate are likely to be higher than some other options, depending on the credit strength of the other agencies, Porr explained. The credit rating may be the weakest link among participants. Interest expense could also be higher on long-term public debt (WIFIA Loan and SRF Loan would not carry this penalty).
Option A is definitely the way to go, said SCWD Board of Directors member Joe Muller. It’s clear after hearing how it would hit the district’s bottom line and how they’re protected in that structure, he said.
“Option A is the correct path,” he said.
SCWD’s current potential partners are cities and they focus on a lot of issues and projects (parks, traffic, etc.) other than water, pointed out Board President Doug Erdman. It would likely be more appealing to them to take a single action and enter into a water purchase agreement and let SCWD handle it, he explained.
“I think that would be more palatable to them than not having to take on their finance department going out and finding the funding or hiring a consultant to get their portion of the funding as opposed to ‘Here South Coast, take care of it all, we just want to be a partner in this project,’” Erdman said. “Option A does appear to be the better one to get this project across the finish line with the current partners that we have looking at this.”
It’s the cleaner and simpler option, agreed board member Bill Green.
Answering a board member question, Clean Energy Capital Vice President Will Lockwood said that there may be some participation by local agencies.
“To date the City of San Clemente and the Laguna Beach County Water District have both expressed interest for taking some of the output to various degrees. There’s also some other regional agencies that have expressed interest,” Lockwood said.
Board members asked a number of other questions during the discussion about any first-year similarities in costs, what it would cost if the district was left with the entirety of paying for the five MGD, and concerns about construction and supply costs escalating and current work on the project if it gets “thrown out with the bathwater.”
They also asked for details about each option and potential future scenario, like if the partners stop paying or how the Financing Authority will be operated.
Board member Rick Erkeneff noted that they had a robust discussion on the issue during the meeting.
“I think we did some deep dives,” he said, but they aren’t done, “we’ve got more diving to do.”
The only public speaker noted that all are good options and noted that there are minor equipment-related and supply chain changes in costs, but the project is long enough that those can be mitigated.
The basic terms of the cost-sharing agreement with participants are approached in phases: Phase 1a is procurement (issue RFQ and RFP); phase 1b is preliminary services (project design up to 60% and guaranteed pricing), and phase 2 is comprehensive contract services (design completion, construction, long-term operations and maintenance). Each participant has the opportunity at the end of phase 1b to decide whether to go ahead with the project and may choose to off-ramp at the end of phase 1b with no reimbursement of the participants’ funds contributed for the cost-share of preliminary services based on capacity allocations in the facility.
Phase 1a will continue through fall, with phase 1b expected to start in February 2024 and take approximately one year to complete. Phase 2 is anticipated to run from February 2025 until February 2028.
The project continues to move along. On Thursday (July 27), SCWD announced release of its request for qualifications from experienced and innovative firms interested in participating in the Doheny desalination project. The RFQ process will assess expertise in designing, constructing, operating and maintaining large-scale, environmentally responsible desalination facilities.
The project has received regulatory approval from the California Coastal Commission, State Lands Commission and San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, and incorporates California Ocean Plan compliant environmentally sensitive slant well technology for intake and comingled discharge to produce up to five million gallons of high-quality drinking water per day from seawater, contributing to the sustainable water future of Southern California.
