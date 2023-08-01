NewLeftHeader

Sawdust Art Festival’s calendar features FP 080123

Sawdust Art Festival’s calendar features workshops in a variety of arts plus special events and programming

Sawdust Art Festival is offering a variety of art classes for July and August, now that the summer festival season is in full swing.

The 57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival will be open through Sunday, Sept. 3. It will be open Fri./Sat. from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun.-Thurs. from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Experience the magic of the Sawdust Art Festival this summer with handcrafted art by 168 Laguna Beach artists, live music on three stages, complimentary art classes, demonstrations and more. Mark your calendars for these special offerings:

OC Resident Nights & Free County Days – Select weekdays, Valid 4-8 p.m. Residents of Orange County receive free admission on one select evening

every week from 4-8 p.m. Residents of Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside

counties receive free admission on select days. For more information, click here.

Note: Laguna Beach residents receive free admission Monday and Thursday evenings, from 4-8 p.m.

sawdust art crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

OC residents get in free on one select evening every week from 4-8 p.m. Laguna residents receive free admission Monday and Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m.

Sip, Talk & Walk – Wednesdays at 3 p.m.

Docent-led tours of the grounds that include artist introductions and

demonstrations in a variety of media, with complimentary wine included. Free

with admission.

Complimentary Wine Tastings – Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.

sawdust art class

Courtesy of Sawdust Festival

Complimentary art classes on Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m.

Art Alive at 5 – Thursdays and Fridays, 5-6 p.m.

Complimentary evening art classes are offered weekly on Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m. They are first come, first served and will feature mixed media, painting and more.

Far Out Fashion Show – Sunday, Aug. 6 at 12 p.m.

An eclectic feast for the eyes, where creative style collides with original art in a curated collection of clothing, jewelry and more, created by exhibiting Sawdust

artists.

Click open story button to continue reading…

sawdust art fashion show

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sawdust Festival

2022 Fashion Show - Leatherwork by Carrie Rae Woodburn

Artists’ Benevolence Fund Art Auction – Sunday, Aug. 13 at 12 p.m.

This special event features original artwork at a live auction with 100% of the

proceeds benefiting the Artists’ Benevolence Fund which provides financial assistance to Laguna Beach artists in times of emergency. Live auction will

feature local Ed Steinfeld as the auctioneer.

Theme Days

Country Western Day – Saturday, Aug. 5

Woodstock Day – Saturday, Aug. 12

Beatles Day – Saturday, Aug. 26

sawdust art beach bag

Click on photo for a larger image

Intro to Sewing: Beach Bag - August 13

Sunday, Aug. 13, 12 p.m.

Intro to Sewing: Beach Bag with Carmen Gundelach

Learn how to sew a one-of-a-kind beach bag on a sewing machine in this introduction to textiles with Carmen Gundelach. Fabric options include vintage textiles or terry cloth material. Working with a selection of sewing supplies (needle, thread, buttons, webbing, scissors and a sewing machine), Gundelach will show you how to cut out the material for the bag pattern, introduce you to the basics of sewing on a sewing machine (if you’ve never used one), straight stitch back and forth, and assemble your pieces together to create a very individual, one-of-a-kind beach bag that everyone will want. You can choose to bring your own towels/terry cloth if you wish, but fabric and lining is included in the price of this class.

Cost: $125.

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Sawdust Art Festival is open daily through Sunday, Sept. 3. Hours of

operation are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

sawdust art photography

Click on photo for a larger image

I Spy Your Eye Photography - August 18

Friday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.

I Spy Your Eye Photography with Mary Church

Join artist Mary Church in this three-part class covering the key principles of photography. In the first part of the class, Church will talk you through the key elements including perspective, composition, color, design and imagery. Then, under her guidance, you will explore the grounds of the Sawdust Festival to create three different printed images (one 8.5”x11” and two 4”x6”) that you will take home. The final element of this class will be a display of your images and discoveries that you made during your time at this class.

To participate in this class, you will need to have either a digital camera, an iPhone/iPad, or Android/smart phones (all digital devices are welcome). This class is suitable for ages 10-110.

Cost: $95.

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Sawdust Art Festival is open daily through Sunday, Sept. 3. Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information on exhibiting artists, entertainment and art classes, visit www.sawdustartfestival.org. Tickets may be purchased in advance online, or in person at the Box Office during festival hours: $10 for adults, $7 for

seniors (65+) and $5 for children (6-12). Children 5 and under are free.

Military veterans receive free admission.

 

