Laguna Live! Music for summer

Laguna Beach Live! looks forward to the exciting events scheduled for the end of July and the beginning of August. From Sunday Gospel experiences with Terry Steele and guest Crystal Lewis to an exquisite experience at LAM featuring Duo Gliss, the summer continues to be filled with Live! music.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays featuring Alfred Johnson and Bob Bennett

Concerts are in person and held at the LBCAC, 235 Forest Ave. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

laguna live duo gliss

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Duo Gliss - August 10

Thursday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m.

Live! at the Museum: Duo Gliss

Duo Gliss, founded by professional harpists Hee Jin Yoon and Ko Ni Choi, are multi-faceted classical performers and teachers in Los Angeles. They have performed with groups including the Cincinnati Ballet Orchestra and Toronto Symphony Orchestra. In 2016, they founded Los Angeles Youth Harp Ensemble (LYHE), where they coach and train young talented harpists. As a professional harp duo, Duo Gliss works closely with composers of many genres to record, publish and transcribe new pieces for the harp.

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 Advance tickets recommended. $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and students; free for LAM members.

laguna live Terry Steele

Courtesy of terrysteelemusic.com

Terry Steele - August 13

Sunday, Aug. 13, 1-2:30 p.m.

Terry Steele hosts Gospel Experience with the Community Gospel Chorale

Terry Steele is a two-time Grammy Awards nominee and a two-time ASCAP award-winning songwriter and has toured internationally as a professional recording artist. Characterized by dominant vocals and strong use of harmony, Gospel music can be traced to the early 17th century in Scotland and now is heavily influenced by ancestral African music, thus making for a lively afternoon. Bring your picnic to the grounds and discover the fine art displays after enjoying great music.

Tickets and Entry Fees:

Reserved (VIP) seating is $20 and available from www.foapom.com.

Festival entry is free with proof of Laguna Beach residency.

Non-resident Laguna Live! members may pick up free passes to the grounds for non-reserved section at will call; email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to book.

Tickets for all events are available at www.lagunalive.org.

 

