School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

Oliver Zinn, of Laguna Beach, is one of 1,700 students who was named to Bradley University’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Zinn is majoring in History.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Ill., offering nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students opportunities, choices and resources to build their futures.

 

