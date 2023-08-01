NewLeftHeader

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

National Night Out will be celebrated this evening in Main Beach Park…take the time to thank a cop or a firefighter for keeping us safe

TJ headshot AugNational Night Out is being celebrated tonight from 5-8 p.m. at Main Beach Park. This year the City of Laguna Beach will be hosting the night. There will be demonstrations throughout the evening from Laguna Beach Fire, Police and the Marine Safety departments.

The evening affords residents the opportunity to learn more about what the first responders do and to interact with their teams.

There will be music and games, children can enjoy free face painting and there will be dinner and Kona Ice available to all for purchase.

What better time to thank those who serve us than in a casual setting where everyone is relaxed, rather than during some type of emergency situation.

• • •

This Thursday (Aug. 3) from 8-9 a.m. is the next Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee Meeting. They’ll welcome Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow.

The meeting is via Zoom…so get up, make yourself a cup of coffee and join them to find out what’s going on at our beaches and waterfront. To RSVP, reply to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

Beth’s Tuesdays tonight will have “electrically eclectic” Alfred Johnson with his “wild and wooly piano playing/song writing” and the “warm and wonderful” Bob Bennett with his “gorgeous and heartfelt guitar and songs,” joining Beth Fitchet Wood on stage at the LBCAC, 235 Forest Ave., at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance (go here) and $20 at the door.

• • •

Okay camera aficionados! The California Ocean & Coastal Amateur Photography Contest officially opened today. Now through September 25 at 5 p.m., the California Coastal Commission is accepting entries for photographs in the following subjects:

–The scenic coast and the Pacific Ocean of California

–People and the California Coast

–California ocean and coastal wildlife

The contest is free to enter and open to all amateur photographers, defined as someone who earns less than 50% of their income through photography.

There are plenty of prizes donated by Sea Treks, SF Bay Adventures, Bay City Bike, Riggers Loft Wine Company, Adventures by the Sea, Mount Hermon Adventures, Santa Cruz Whale Watching, Monterey Bay Kayaks, Santa Barbara Sailing Center, Island Packers, Central Coast Outdoors, Malibu Wine Hikes and Margarita Adventures.

Go here to find out more: www.coastal.ca.gov/photo/.

• • •

Yes, the school year is nearing. Peace will soon be returning to households throughout the city. However, if you’re looking for one last summer camp for the kids, here’s an idea: Cruising California Summer Camp next week, Monday-Friday (Aug. 7-11) from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum.

Kids will engage in fun art-making projects that celebrate the diversity and beauty of California and will enjoy exciting dress-up days and engaging movement filled in-gallery activities.

This session is for ages 6-12 only. A healthy snack will be provided by the museum; however, campers should bring their own lunches.

You may sign up here.

• • •

One question repeatedly asked of me is, does Laguna Beach ever offer free English classes? Okay, so that question has never come up, but, if you’re interested, La Playa Center will be beginning their 28th year offering English classes at the Laguna Beach Community Center beginning Tuesday, Aug. 21.

La Playa offers two levels of ESL instruction (beginner and intermediate/advanced) from 9:30-11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, through the fall. To register for classes, go to their website at www.crossculturalcouncil.com, or call Teresa at 949.374.2513 for more information. If you would like to volunteer to teach, and we always need more teachers, call 714.887.9812.

 

