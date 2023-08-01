NewLeftHeader

LPAPA receives grant from FOA Foundation FP 080123

LPAPA receives grant from FOA Foundation for “Future Generation Paint Out”

As LPAPA prepares for its 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, they have announced that Laguna’s Festival of Arts Foundation (FOA) generously gifted a grant of $2,500 for their popular educational event, “Future Generation Paint Out.”

LPAPA receives teacher

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LPAPA

Artist mentors local LBUS students

On Monday, Oct. 9, professional artists will mentor local Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUS) students, grades 4 through 12, who will be selected by the schools to be invited to paint outdoors at Heisler Park for their own plein air painting experience. The students’ masterpieces created that day will then be exhibited at the LPAPA (Laguna Plein Air Painters Association) Gallery for sale with 100% of the donated purchase amount to benefit the participating students’ schools.

LPAPA receives girl

Click on photo for a larger image

Student paints during “Future Generation Paint Out”

The Festival of Arts Foundation’s commitment to the arts will help LPAPA continue to fulfill their dedication to supporting the rich artistic culture of the city through their educational programs, and inspire the future generation of artists to continue the Laguna plein air painting tradition and legacy.

For more information about the 2023 Laguna Plein Air Invitational, click here, contact LPAPA by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by phone at 949.376.3635.

 

