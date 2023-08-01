NewLeftHeader

Opera 101 delights audience of music lovers 080123

Opera 101 delights audience of music lovers at Susi Q on July 25

To cover 900 years of music in 90 minutes seems a daunting task, however, Opera 101, presented by Lyric Opera OC, did just that on Tuesday, July 25 at Susi Q.

opera 101 michael

Photos courtesy of Susi Q

Michael O’Halloran educates the audience on the cultural influences affecting opera

The afternoon was filled with humor and historic information – supplied by host Michael O’Halloran – and featured four superb singers – Hart Chen, Sarah Lonsert, Molly Noori, Michael Segura – and pianist Sky Lee.

opera 101 group

(L-R) Michael O’Halloran, Sky Lee, Michael Segura, Sarah Lonsert, Hart Chen, Molly Noori and President/Founder of Lyric Opera Diana Farrell

Lyric Opera OC’s vision is to impact the community by bringing world-class artistry, ideas and programming to Orange County. Whether already an opera buff or a newbie aficionado, there’s no doubt attendees were impressed and enlightened by this event.

opera 101 with Nadia

(L-R) Executive Director of Susi Q Nadia Babayi, Sky Lee, Michael O’Halloran, Lyric Opera President/Founder Diana Farrell and Susi Q Program/Marketing Director Jo Ekblad

Susi Q will host three upcoming events presented by Lyric Opera OC:

–Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro on October 26 at 4 p.m.

–Puccini’s La bohème on January 25, 2024 at 4 p.m.

–Verdi’s Falstaff on April 25, 2024 at 4 p.m.

For more information about Susi Q, go to www.thesusiq.org.

For more information about Lyric Opera OC, go to www.lyricoperaoc.org.

 

