NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 61  |  August 1, 2023Subscribe

Dennis’ Local Almanac 080123

Share this story

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

High humidity equals “squirm time”

Dennis 5Here on Sunday, if it felt muggy to y’all, you weren’t imagining things as dew points were in the 65-68 range and that’s enough to cause at least moderate to above normal discomfort. Normally the dew point around here in the afternoon is in the mid-50s. When it’s 75 degrees outside and the humidity is around 50%, you come up with a dew point of around 55 degrees or so.

That range is fairly comfortable, but when it’s 75 degrees with 70-75% humidity like it was on Sunday, then it’s squirm time. Then you know there are thunderstorms nearby, in this case, our local mountain and desert areas, thanks to a flood of subtropical air from the south and southeast. This phenomenon is known as a “Sonoran” which happens mostly from early July through mid- September or thereabouts. It’s better known as the summer monsoon event.

Now it’s August, and the Southwest is smack dab in the middle of that summer monsoon season which is responsible for up to 60% or more of the annual rainfall in a lot of spots in the desert Southwest. All this rain is squeezed into a short 10 week or so period. In Laguna, August is our warmest month of the year, followed closely by September.

Our average high-low for August is 79-65 degrees. Laguna’s hottest August day was 100, which was reached on August 21, 1981 and August 7, 1983. Our coolest August night occurred on August 30, 1943, with a low of 50. Laguna’s normal August rainfall is 0.15 inches with our wettest August occurring in 1977 –which included a robust 2.28 inches of rain, a product of some outer bands of tropical storm Henriette that made it all the way up to a point of less than 300 miles south of here. An average of three out of four Augusts go rainless here in town. The average ocean temp in August is 70 degrees, but it’s been as cold as 55 in August of 2010 – and it’s been as warm as 78 in 1972, 1983 and 2018.

Meteorology 101 Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are a fairly rare commodity here in Laguna, as we seldom possess the atmospheric dynamics that spawn these wonders of nature. These storms are generated by thermal instability in the atmosphere and represent a violent example of convection – the vertical circulation produced in a fluid made thermally unstable by the local addition or subtraction of heat and the conversion of potential to kinetic energy. The convective overturning of atmospheric layers that sets up a thunderstorm is dynamically similar to convective circulation observed under laboratory conditions where distinct patterns are generated in liquids by unequal heating.

The orderly circulations produced in a laboratory are rarely encountered in the atmosphere, where areas corresponding to the rising core of laboratory convective cells are marked by cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds. More on thunderstorms next time.

Until then, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.