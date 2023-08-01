NewLeftHeader

Meet Pet of the Week Potato

Meet Pet of the Week Potato

Potato, aka “Spud” is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is an older brindle pug who is neutered. Despite his older age, he is still very active and friendly. He is a great companion to have.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Potato adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

