On the stage at the Promenade FP 072823

On the stage at the Promenade

Cultural Arts presents weekend performances on the Stage at Forest Ave. Promenade at Forest Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

The Arts Commission invites the public to the dedication of a new temporary sculpture, Inquire Within by Joel Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova at the lawn at City Hall, Thursday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m.

Friday, July 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Brian Roark

on stage August

 Ava August on stage - Saturday, July 29

Saturday, July 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Ava August

on stage hickey

Joe Hickey on stage - Sunday, July 30

Sunday, July 30, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Joe Hickey

 

