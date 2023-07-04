Fair Game 072823

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





City reportedly taking second visit at anticipated litigation brought on by complaint alleging harassment against Councilmember George Weiss

The Laguna Beach City Clerk issued a notice on Wednesday of this week announcing a second Special Meeting of the City Council called by Mayor Bob Whalen to be held on Monday, July 31, in accordance with Government Code Section 54956.

The Special Meeting will be held for the purpose of conducting a closed session commencing at 5 p.m. in Conference Room A at City Hall for a “Conference with Legal Counsel Regarding Anticipated Litigation - one item: significant exposure to litigation against the City based on complaint alleging conduct of Councilmember George Weiss constituting harassment and creating hostile work environment.”

It was further announced that Mayor Whalen will be participating in the closed session remotely via teleconference from 125 Speedboat Ave., Kings Beach, Calif.

No other business shall be considered at the Special Closed Session Meeting.

A previous meeting relating to the same issue was noticed and held on July 20.

• • •

Quinn Welker is just a “normal” 6-year-old girl attending El Morro Elementary School…yeah, right! Her passions are cheerleading, gymnastics and track & field.

Oh, and did I tell you she also jumps rope…including 849 jumps without stopping, arguably a school record. She is so good in fact, that her mother, Nikki Livolsi Welker, inquired about a possible “world record,” only to be asked if all 849 jumps were video recorded, for proof? Unfortunately, they weren’t, so no record.

Still, Quinn just moved on to her next challenge, that being the simple task of Mutton Bustin’. It’s where little Quinn jumps on a sheep’s back, hangs on tight as it’s sprung from a chute out onto a rodeo’s arena floor, where she then just tries to stay aboard as the sheep runs wildly across it.

Oh, and she’s good!

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Taylor Allen

In a blur, Quinn Welker, head down, hangs on as she rides this mutton across the arena in a competition earlier this month

You see, this month Quinn won the Big Sky Community Rodeo’s Mutton Bustin’ competition three times in seven days and then swept two straight nights of the Big Sky PBR.

Her secret? “You have to hold onto the stomach (of the sheep) and squeeze the wool and you always have to close your eyes.”

That all translated into some big trophies for her shelves at home.

She still wasn’t done. Trophy in hand, Quinn went around reportedly to all her competitors offering a high-five to each, saying, “They did a great job.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Taylor Allen

Quinn Welker holds her trophy, that’s almost as tall as she is, high above her head for all to see

Now, you can teach good sportsmanship in school, just not Mutton Bustin’ at any school in Laguna Beach…not even at El Morro Elementary.

• • •

Compass real estate agents of Laguna/South County have curated a group they’re calling “Agents for Art.” These are real estate agents who love art and are committed to connecting colleagues and clients alike to high-quality art resources and interesting art events within our communities.

As such, they are hosting artist Alberto Senior from 6-9 p.m. in their 540 S. Coast Highway offices next Thursday, on Aug. 3 on the night of the First Thursdays Art Walk.

Senior is renowned as both a painter and a sculptor. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela and has exhibited internationally in New York, Chicago, Miami, Caracas and Valencia (Venezuela).

To find out more about those involved with Agents for Art, go to www.agentsforart.com.

• • •

While we’re on the subject of next week’s First Thursdays Art Walk, Laguna College of Art + Design at their gallery will present the original photography of the Laguna Bluebelt’s 12th Annual Photo Contest winners, celebrating Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas (MPA) and their diversity.

The exhibition is comprised of both professional and amateur photos that capture the natural beauty of the Laguna Bluebelt’s beaches, marine life, and recreation from above and below, while bringing attention to the importance of conserving and protecting this invaluable resource.

The LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave.

The Laguna Bluebelt Coalition brings together organizations and individuals with a common goal of protecting and restoring sea life, conserving biological diversity, and maintaining healthy, sustainable marine habitats for all plant, fish and animal species.

If you miss it that night, the exhibition will continue on after the First Thursdays Art Walk through August 20. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and admission is always free.

• • •

Art lovers unite. Here’s why. The 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational comes to town October 7-15, and visiting artists from across the country need a place to stay.

If you can open your home and offer a guest room, you’ll not only help an artist offset some costs associated with participating in LPAPA’s 2023 Plein Air Painting Invitational, but you can make a new friend or two in the process.

This year, Laguna Beach celebrates the artists’ return for the silver anniversary of the Invitational, including 35 professional artists invited from across the U.S. to join the original founding members from Laguna Beach.

Come rain or shine, that week, the participating artists will be painting all around Laguna Beach and surrounding communities to capture the breathtaking ocean vistas, historic neighborhoods, rolling hillsides and lush gardens of our beautiful region.

If you are interested or have committed to hosting an Invitational artist, fill out one of the host family application forms here: https://lpapa.org/host/.

• • •

There’s a special benefit event planned for Sunday, Sept. 24 from 5-9 p.m. on the Festival of Arts grounds. It’s the Unconditional fundraiser for those wonderful and loving senior and special dogs.

Join the festivities that include a gathering of Chef Masters '23, where the best chefs, wineries and restaurants join together for an evening to benefit Unconditional Rescue, when special pups are on display to raise awareness in an attempt to find them their new special forever homes.

You will be touched! Guaranteed!

Tickets are now on sale here.

• • •

Craig Cooley, with Laguna Beach Pride 365, is in proud possession of a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from the United States House of Representatives. It reads, “Presented to Laguna Beach Pride 365, Upon the ribbon cutting of the Rainbow Lifeguard Tower of Diversity. I join with the people of California’s 47th Congressional District to honor this exciting day and celebrate the many contributions to the LGBTQ community.”

Signed on July 4, 2023, by Katie Porter, Member of Congress.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Recognized as the Rainbow Lifeguard Tower of Diversity

• • •

And on Tuesday, Aug. 1, head down to the Main Beach Cobblestones to celebrate the start of the new Be Well OC mobile mental health services in the city with a ribbon cutting starting at 5 p.m. The program incorporates Be Well staff into a city’s network of first responders and enables 911 dispatchers to route mental health and substance use crisis calls to the Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Team.

The ribbon cutting also coincides with the start of National Night Out – a nationwide initiative aimed at bringing communities together to promote neighborhood safety, unity and partnerships with local law enforcement. Our Laguna Beach Police Department, Fire Department and Marine Safety Department will be down at Main Beach Park offering live demonstrations, games, food trucks, Kona Ice, music, face painting and even a chance to meet the famous Laguna Beach goats! It will be an evening filled with great info, fun and camaraderie.