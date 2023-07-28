Council forms ad hoc committee to discuss Vista Aliso 072823

Share this story

Council forms ad hoc committee to discuss Vista Aliso potential for affordable housing, sends other sites to committee for further study

By SARA HALL

City Council this week unanimously agreed to form an ad hoc committee to pursue discussions with involved parties regarding a lease extension for Vista Aliso, with the potential development of an expanded affordable housing project in mind.

On Tuesday (July 25), councilmembers heard an update on affordable housing opportunity sites and housing element programs during regular business. There was a lot of support on the dais to follow up on certain ideas.

“This council has a strong interest in affordable housing,” said Councilmember Alex Rounaghi. “I think that there’s a consensus with this council, and I would argue with this community, that we’re tired of just talking about this issue, we want to do something.”

At the Jan. 11, 2022, meeting, council directed staff to examine three potential sites for affordable housing: Vista Aliso/Lang Park (21544 Wesley Drive); Laguna Beach Unified School District bus depot (2003 Laguna Canyon Road); and parking lot #3 (243 Ocean Ave., behind Bushard’s Pharmacy). Council also requested developer input, a description of the process and staff resources, schematics related to Vista Aliso, and outreach to LBUSD.

On Tuesday, the Vista Aliso property was, by far, the most discussed.

“This is only going to happen if we do something,” Rounaghi said, “if we don’t do anything Vista Aliso is going to sit there and the lease is going to expire.”

Whereas there are other private projects that could happen where the city would only get involved during the entitlement process, he added.

City staff met with the owner of the Visa Aliso site (National Church Residences) and its local development partner (C&C Development). Housing Program Coordinator Jennifer Savage noted that the owner has expressed interest in expanding housing opportunities to a portion of city-owned Lang Park.

Conceptual plans produced by C&C Development show a project using a portion of the Lang Park to develop an additional 31 units as affordable senior housing, Savage explained. It also includes community space, she added.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by C&C Development/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A rendering of conceptual plans of a potential affordable housing project at Vista Aliso and Lang Park

Savage also explained that while NCR holds the title to the Vista Aliso property, LBUSD has the option to purchase the property for $1 in 2041. During the joint council and LBUSD Board of Education meeting on June 6, some of the options discussed included the potential extension of the long-term lease with NCR and maintaining the option to purchase the property in 2041. Recognizing the value of the site, the school board requested district staff research the process of repurchasing and selling the land.

If LBUSB chooses not to sell Vista Aliso, the long-term lease would need to be expended in order to make the construction of additional units. Assuming the typical affordability covenant of 55 years and a construction date of 2026, the long-term lease would need to be extended to 2081.

There’s not an easy road forward for extending the lease, Rounaghi noted. After reaching out to the school district staff, the best way to work together on the issue is through respective ad hoc committees from the City Council and the LBUSD Board of Education. They need to go “all in” on pursuing that, he added.

“That would be the way we could kind of work through some of the issues in extending this lease,” Rounaghi said. “The idea of letting this lease expire and (letting) the biggest affordable housing for seniors site in town go away, to me that’s a non-starter, but we have to convince the school board of that.”

The school board will likely look at the idea in the fall, he noted.

Rounaghi suggested appointing himself and Mayor Bob Whalen to an ad hoc committee to engage in discussions, alongside the city manager and city attorney, with the school district to work on possible solutions that could result in an extension of the lease.

Ultimately, the rest of council unanimously agreed and supported his recommended actions with a 5-0 vote.

Todd Cottle, principal with C&C Development, said they’ve discussed the property with NCR and evaluated potential concepts. After studying the site, it’s really only feasible to access the city-owned parcel through the National Church Residences parcel, he explained.

A key component of being able to allow this potential project to proceed is looking for options for extending the existing lease that the school district has on the property, he noted.

“It really ties the hand of the project, being able to move forward, potentially just on the city side but then even just preserving that affordable housing long term for the community,” Cottle said.

To get any kind of scale or leverage with outside funding sources for an affordable housing project, it is critically dependent on using the low-income housing tax credit program, which has a 55-year affordability restriction, he explained.

If this conceptual proposal was to move forward the long-term lease or option to purchase would need to be modified and that would be an agreement between LBUSD and NCR, Savage explained.

Alternatively, if the school district wanted to re-purchase it in 2041 and then sell the property, current law requires the replacement and relocation assistance for the existing residents.

Click open story button to continue reading…

As for the other potential sites, at this time, the LBUSD bus yard site does not appear feasible for housing, Savage explained. This is primarily due to the infrastructure and financial commitments the school district has made as it’s upgrading its fleet to electric vehicles, she noted. There is no alternative location identified for the current operations on the site. Savage also explained that if a housing development was built on the property, it would not be very competitive for state and federal funding do to the distance from amenities (medical services, parks, library, etc.). The issue is also discussed at the council and school board joint meeting on June 6, and additional constraints for the site were identified.

There are also some challenges with the parking lot 3 (Ocean Avenue) site, Savage noted, including that 24 public parking spaces could potentially be lost.

Staff found that to proceed with an affordable housing project on the property the council is required to declare it as surplus land and issue a notice of availability to the state’s list of housing developers and other stakeholders. Interested parties have 60 days to respond and the city must negotiate for at least 90 days with any applicants that submit a letter of interest.

If the negotiations with the housing developer are successful, the approved project must provide a minimum of 25% of the housing units being affordable to lower income households. If the negotiations are unsuccessful, the city must record a deed restriction that any future projects on the site with 10 or more residential units provide at least 15% of the housing units as affordable to lower income households.

If no letter is received, the city is obligated to record a deed restriction stipulating that any future projects with 10 or more residential units must allocate at least 15% of the housing units as affordable to lower income households. Following this the city has the option to place the property on the open market or retain ownership of the property.

In his motion, which was unanimously approved, Rounaghi also recommended that city staff return to the Housing and Human Services Committee as it relates to the other potential sites and work on the process of how they can move forward, including on the Ocean Avenue site. There are other potential options they can consider before getting to the point of declaring it surplus land, he noted.

During public comment, most speakers supported the idea of pursuing the Vista Aliso idea. Others suggested other sites to look into, potentially developing a program so residents could donate property for future affordable housing development, and that the Vista Aliso site should be affordable and multi-generational rather than restricted to senior housing.

Resident and current Housing and Human Services Committee Vice Chair Cody Engle urged the council to pursue the Vista Aliso property.

“It would be unthinkable that less than 20 years from now it would end,” he said. “Councilmembers need to meet with school board and have – what I term – a serious adult conversation about whether the school board wants to be the party that causes the end of this low-income housing.”

Steve Kellenberg (speaking as a private citizen, not a member of the Planning Commission) initially presented the options to council last January and led the previous research with the HHSC.

The original idea with Vista Aliso was to demolish the two one-story buildings at the site, he explained. That would significantly increase the number of potential units that could be built on the property, he noted. He also believes that the conceptual building, as shown, could theoretically still be built even if the school district did not extend the lease as it appears to be on city property, not school district property, he commented.

Kellenberg also noted Act V as a potential location for replacing the bus yard operations.

“We did a fairly detailed analysis of how those busses could be stored during the school year there when that lot isn’t needed and then during the summer the busses are moved to Santa Ana anyway,” he explained.

The idea at the time also included a building that would replace the current uses of the site.

Although, if the school district has already invested money in new infrastructure related to electrifying the fleet, it might be too late anyway, Kellenberg added.

On Ocean Avenue, Kellenberg said the idea was to elevate the buildings provided for 16 units, although they felt they could get more (potentially up to 25) if they were smaller units.

Savage also updated the council on progress on the various work and programs related to the Housing Element. The program coordinator in the city manager’s office has been working on zoning amendment updates that includes establishing a new housing resources website, promoting at fair housing, continuing conversations with developers and starting to reach out to religious institutions.

Following council direction, staff also reached out to local developers and met with Jamboree Housing Corporation and National CORE. Savage explained that both expressed the need for land at no or low cost, the need for a site to be near amenities to be competitive for state and federal funding and identified that a minimum of 50 to 70 units would make an affordable housing project feasible. However, Jamboree Housing representatives noted that a permanent supportive housing project could potentially be feasible with as few as 25 units.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.