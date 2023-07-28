NewLeftHeader

Tidepool laws 072823

Tidepool laws

By Nicole Rice, LBPD Community Services Officer (Crime Prevention)

–More than six million people visit Laguna Beach annually. When you are visiting the tidepools, please do your part to help reduce any impacts to the environment and the pools. Here is how you can help:

–Absolutely no collecting of shells, rocks, or animals.

–Do not pick up or touch animals.

–Walk gently on the rocks of the tide pools, always watch your step.

–Do not turn over rocks.

Remember, tidepools are part of the California Marine Protected Area Network. It is unlawful to injure, damage, take, or possess any living, geological, or cultural marine resource.

For information on Tidepool Field Trips, click here and complete the online form.

Individuals or groups wishing to conduct scientific research within the City of Laguna Beach can contact Marine Protection Officer Dane Doran at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/tidepools.

Thank you from the marine life, Laguna Beach Marine Safety and Laguna Beach Police Department.

 

