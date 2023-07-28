NewLeftHeader

Valerie Nahmad Schimel, president of AJNFF 072823

Valerie Nahmad Schimel, president of AJNFF visits FOA to support Youth Arts Education

Valerie Nahmad Schimel, president of the Al & Jan Nahmad Family Foundation (AJNFF), visited the Festival of Arts on July 17 to see the impact of their $20,000 grant.

valerie nahmad class

Photos courtesy of FOA

Valerie Nahmad Schimel (on left) and FOA Exhibit Director Christine Georgantas look on as the class learns about ceramic arts 

The grant funded the Festival of Arts 2023 Summer Youth Arts Education programs, including an “Ultimate Ceramics Experience” for 100 underprivileged children, ages 5-12. The program, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, introduced the kids to ceramic arts, glazing, firing and a tour of the Festival’s artist booths.

valerie nahmad bowls

Students create their own ceramics

These programs are designed to produce a comprehensive, yet nurturing environment in which participants may foster their creativity, grow as individuals and discover ways in which the arts can enrich their lives.

Christine Georgantas, Festival of Arts exhibit director, thanked the AJNFF for their support, emphasizing the positive influence the program had on the children. “The ‘Ultimate Ceramics Experience’ has been a resounding success, inspiring a newfound passion for artistic expression among the participants.”

valerie nahmad duo

(L-R) Christine Georgantas and Valerie Nahmad Schimel show off some of the students’ creations 

The Festival of Arts and AJNFF are united in their commitment to making arts education accessible to all and empowering young minds.

The Al & Jan Nahmad Family Foundation focuses on supporting impactful initiatives in communities. AJNFF makes project-based grants to organizations focusing on youth & education.

 

