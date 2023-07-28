NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 60  |  July 28, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Community Concert Band performs 072823

Share this story

Laguna Community Concert Band performs at the Festival of Arts on August 6

The Laguna Community Concert Band will play a delightful mix of smash hits from musicals, film, television and patriot classics on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Festival of Arts. The concert line-up includes medleys from West Side Story and The Music Man; film score favorites from The Pink Panther, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and James Bond and Indiana Jones movies; plus patriot gems such as John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

laguna community memorial day

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Community Concert Band

Memorial Day Concert

“The concert band loves playing the lush orchestrations of film scores,” said director Mark Lowery. “Plus, our fans love these familiar hits. It’s going to be a fun, entertaining afternoon.”

As with all of the band’s performances, this concert is free, as is admission to the Festival of Arts for Laguna Beach residents. The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m.

The Festival of the Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For the latest news about the band and a calendar of concerts, go to the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.