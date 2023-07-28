NewLeftHeader

Compass of Laguna Beach partners with Agents for Art during First Thursdays Art Walk on August 3

With the walls decked with pieces curated by Ethos Arts, Inc. and Gen Art, Compass of Laguna Beach in partnership with Agents for Art is opening their doors for a First Thursday Art Walk reception from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Compass of Laguna Beach Ireland

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Compass of Laguna Beach

Artwork by Georgeana Ireland of Ethos Arts, Inc.

Gallerist Georgeana Ireland of Ethos and Keri Ingvarsson, CEO of Gen Art, Ethos’ strategic national art sales partner, curated this inaugural show titled Reborn, that includes a mix of Ireland’s paintings plus work from Kevork Cholakian and Pat Hobaugh. The Reborn exhibition is inspired by their shared need to adapt, evolve and collaborate in order to thrive and survive.

Compass of Laguna Beach Cholakian

Click on photo for a larger image

“Bull’s Eye” by artist Kevork Cholakian

Ireland’s work has recently been exhibited at Art Basel Miami Beach, the Coachella Valley Music Festival and New York Fashion Week through Gen Art.

Agents for Art is a collective of Compass real estate agents who love art and are committed to connecting colleagues and clients alike to high-quality art resources and interesting art events within their communities.

According to founding member Carol Lee, “In a town with such a strong link to the arts, our Laguna Beach location is the perfect place for us to initiate what we hope will be an ongoing program of displaying local artists in all of our coastal offices. We hope everyone feels welcome to stop by and view some amazing art.”

Compass of Laguna Beach is located on the upper level of The Collection at 540 S. Coast Highway, Ste. 202, next to South of Nick’s.

 

