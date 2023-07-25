Festival of Arts Weekly Events FP 072523

Festival of Arts Weekly Events, July 25-31

Festival of Arts Fine Art Show

July 5 – September 1

Monday – Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students/Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: $5; Free Admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.

To register for workshops, reserve special seating for concerts or view schedules, go towww.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

Set in a beautiful open-air gallery, the Festival of Arts is a highly acclaimed juried fine art show featuring the work of more than 100 award-winning Orange County artists. From paintings, glass, ceramics, photography and more, the Festival showcases a variety of mediums and artwork styles for avid collectors and Festivalgoers to browse and purchase directly from the artists. In addition to the artwork on display, visitors may enjoy art demonstrations, live music performances, art classes, special events and more.

Courtesy of FOA

Summer Art Workshops

Summer Art Workshops

Dates: July 5 – September 1 (closed on August 26)

Time: Weekdays 4-8 p.m., Weekends 12-8 p.m.

Cost: Free with Festival Admission, Material Fee for Ceramics

The Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America, provides a spacious area perfectly suited for visitors to create their own art with the help of professional artists. All workshops are held daily. Groups of six or more should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve space in advance.

Multi-Media Art Workshops: Discover a broad palette of artistic mediums, including collage, beads, mixed media construction, pencil comparisons (with watercolor, oils, etc.) and scratchboard art. This workshop is great for all ages and skill levels.

Printmaking Workshop

Printmaking Workshops: A great way to learn about the art-making process first-hand is at the daily Printmaking Workshops. The Festival’s most skilled printmakers will demonstrate relief, monoprint and reductive printmaking techniques, giving visitors an interesting and informative look into the creative art process.

Ceramic Workshop: One of the Festival’s most popular workshops! Create a colorful pot by painting glazes or using a marbling technique. Glazed pots are available for pick up in one or two days. Marbled pots are available for pick up in 30 minutes. There is a $25+ material fee per ceramic pot.

Docent Art Tours, sponsored by PBS SoCal

Dates: Daily, Monday – Thursday 4:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Cost: Free with Festival Admission

Dedicated and knowledgeable docents lead daily free art tours of the Festival of Arts exhibition. Learn about mediums and processes that make each artist’s works unique.

Immerse yourself in a world of creativity and expression with the Festival of Arts’ daily docent art tours. Knowledgeable docents will take you on a guided tour through the fine art show, featuring works by local artists across a wide range of mediums. With their docents’ expertise, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the art and the artist behind it. Whether you’re an art lover or simply looking to expand your horizons, docent art tours are the perfect way to discover the stories behind the artwork at the Festival of Arts.

Wine and painting - July 28

–Friday, July 28, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Wine & Painting

Cost: $80 per person

Uncork your creativity at the Festival of Arts! This series provides the perfect combination of artistic expression and relaxation, making it an ideal way to spend an evening with friends, family, or even on your own. With a glass of your wine in hand, our experienced instructor Nikita Young will guide you step-by-step through the process of creating a beautiful work of art. You’ll be surrounded by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, as well as the beautiful artwork from the fine art show that serves as the backdrop for our classes. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled workshop! All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Reservations required. Must be 21+ to participate.

–Saturday, July 29, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Pints, Pinots and Prints

Cost: $80 per person

If you’re looking for a creative and fun way to spend an evening, the “Pints, Pinots, and Prints” class is the perfect choice! This unique class combines the art of printmaking with the pleasure of enjoying a pint of beer or a glass of wine.

Under the guidance of our experienced instructor Vinita Voogd, participants will learn the basics of printmaking and create your own unique prints using a variety of techniques. The classes are designed to be fun and social, with plenty of opportunities to chat with your fellow students and make new friends. You’ll be surrounded by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and you’ll have the chance to create a beautiful work of art to take home with you at the end of the night. Whether you’re a seasoned printmaker or a beginner, our “Pints, Pinots, and Prints” class is the perfect way to explore your creativity and have a great time while you’re at it. So why wait? Sign up today and discover the joys of printmaking! All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Reservations required. Must be 21 or older to participate.

–Saturday, July 29, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Art-To-Go Platter Painting Party

Enjoy a night out at the Festival of Arts! Watch a group of 17 Festival of Arts exhibitors as they glaze signature designs on giant ceramic platters. Sponsored by Laguna Clay Company, presented by The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts.

Acrylic Painting Workshop - July 28

Youth Art Classes:

–Friday July 28, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Acrylic Painting

Cost: $25 per person, per class

Discover the beauty of abstract painting! This class is designed to help children develop their artistic skills while exploring the world of abstract art. Using complementary colors and unique brush techniques, children will learn how to create striking and meaningful paintings that reflect their individual style and creativity. This is a fun and engaging class that encourages self-expression and artistic growth, making it a perfect choice for any child who loves art. Sign up today and watch creativity flourish.

Mosaics Workshop

–Saturday July 29, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Tissue Mosaics

Cost: $25 per person, per class

This Youth Art class is the perfect place to let a child’s creativity “take flight” and create beautiful butterfly artwork. In this class, we’ll be creating colorful butterflies using tissue paper, starch, and unique design techniques. Children will learn how to decorate their butterfly with bright colors and create intricate patterns using different techniques. Reservations are required.

–Sunday July 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Sculpture

Cost: $25 per person, per class

In this class, children will learn the basics of sculpting by creating their own animal from scratch. They’ll explore the different types of clay and learn how to use sculpting tools to create different effects on their sculpture. They continue the fun at home when they get to bake the creation in their oven, or come back to glaze next week.

Adult and Teen Art Classes

–Friday, July 28, 3-5:30 p.m.

Oil Painting

Cost: $65 fee per person, per class

Learn the timeless art of oil painting with Festival Exhibitor Carol Heiman-Greene. This class offers a fun and accessible way to explore the medium of oil paints, with step-by-step guidance from the instructor. Participants will learn the techniques used by master artists like Van Gogh and Rembrandt to create vibrant and stunning paintings. By the end of the class, attendees will have created a beautiful painting to take home and showcase newfound skills. This class is perfect for anyone looking to learn or improve their oil painting techniques. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore creativity with oil paints!

–Saturday, July 29, 3-5:30 p.m.

Printmaking

Cost: $65 fee per person, per class

Did you know famous artists such as Rembrandt, Picasso, Cassatt, and Warhol all enjoyed making prints as part of their art? Student artists will receive in-depth and hands-on instruction on a variety of printmaking methods. At the end of the class, each student will go home with their very own, one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Exotic Glazes

–Sunday, July 30, 3-5:30 p.m.

Exotic Glazes

Cost: $65 fee per person, per class

This class is an introduction to the world of exotic glazes, showcasing the techniques behind unusual glazes not readily available to the general public. Using a ceramic piece, students will apply color and shine to their clay base. Participants will receive step-by-step instruction on proper application technique to create a stunning one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Terry Wollman - July 25

–Tuesday, July 25, 5:30-7 p.m.

Terry Wollman

An accomplished and versatile producer, composer and musician, Wollman has commanded such diverse projects touring, recording and performing as music director and/or guitarist for dozens of renowned artists including Billy Preston, The 5th Dimension, Wilson Phillips, Al Jarreau, Joan Baez, Joe Walsh, Keb’ Mo’, Gerald Albright and Eartha Kitt, to name just a few.

Cost: Free with Festival Admission.

Reserved Seats: Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.

Neil Morrow and Memphis 54 - July 26

–Wednesday, July 26, 5:30-7 p.m.

Neil Morrow and Memphis 54

Neil Morrow along with his band Memphis 54, are a highly entertaining, crowd-pleasing, variety act! From Classic Rock and Rock n Roll to Rockabilly and Country, Morrow’s repertoire of songs is quite impressive. Neil Morrow & Memphis 54 is a definite guarantee of a good time!

Cost: Free with Festival Admission.

Reserved Seats: Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $45 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.

Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate, Spencer Day - July 27

–Thursday, July 27, 5:30-7 p.m.

Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate

Spencer Day

Chocolate, wine and all that jazz sweetens up the Festival of Arts this summer! On Thursday nights, indulge your senses at the “Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate” series.

Spencer Day is a #1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter who has played venues as diverse as Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl and London’s West End. Day is a widely acclaimed songwriter creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of classic jazz American writers. The Washington Post praised his “cool jazz sensibilities” and “cleverly crafted tales.” Time Out New York called him “a compelling, quirky singer-songwriter.”

Cost: Free with Festival Admission.

Reserved Seats: Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $50 per person per concert. (Includes Festival admission, does not include wine and chocolate pairings.) Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance.

Wine and Chocolate Pairings

Sample a wide variety of wines specially selected and paired with gourmet chocolates.

Cost: $25 (does not include Festival of Arts admission or reserved seating).

Salty Suites - July 28

–Friday, July 28, 5:30-7 p.m.

Americana Music Series - Salty Suites

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission

The Salty Suites are a dynamic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies. Playing Americana, Folk and Bluegrass, with original compositions and selected covers. Chelsea Williams on guitar is a singer song writer of beautiful ballads, Mark Cassidy on banjo, and Chuck Hailes on Bass rounds out the trio with his amazing bass style. Comfortable on a Jazz tune or a pop ballad, this band crosses bridges and takes you on a romping musical ride that leaves smiles everywhere.

Michael Paulo - July 29

–Saturday, July 29, 1-2:30 p.m.

Performer: Michael Paulo with special guest Gregg Karukas

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission

One of the most versatile and cosmopolitan saxophonists in pop, soul and contemporary jazz for nearly 35 years, Michael Paulo has added his distinct saxpertise to a virtual who’s who of artists, including Al Jarreau (Paulo’s longest term touring association), James Ingram, No. 1 Smooth Jazz Trumpeter and guitarist Rick Braun and Peter White, Oleta Adams, Kenny Loggins, Patti Austin, Jeffrey Osborne, Jeff Lorber, David Benoit, Carl Anderson, Bobby Caldwell, Johnny Mathis and more.

Raffia Thomas- July 29

–Saturday, July 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Wow…Can They Sing! Series, Raffia Thomas

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission

Thomas is a New York born-Los Angeles based singer and songwriter. Raised a short distance from New York City in the suburbs of Long Island, Raffia was constantly surrounded by a rich culture of soulful music, dance, and meaningful art which later served as a foundation for her own musical talents. Her voice could be best described as soulful, sultry, and passionate.

–Sunday, July 30, 12-3 p.m.

John Proulx Trio

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission

The jazz scene is abuzz about singer, pianist, composer, and recording artist, John Proulx (pronounced “Proo”). His piano playing is hot and swinging, and his voice recalls the smooth, mellow sounds of a young Chet Baker. John’s latest CD, “Say It”, is due out on March 14th, 2018 on the ArtistShare label.

Proulx is also a Grammy-winning composer. Jazz legend, Nancy Wilson, recorded “These Golden Years”, a song that John co-wrote with lyricist D.

–Sunday, July 30, 5:30-7 p.m.

Tremendous Tributes, Terry Steele

Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission

Terry Steele is a Two-Time Grammy Awards Nominee / a Two-Time ASCAP Award Winning Songwriter and has toured as a professional recording artist … having concert performances in Russia, Japan, China, Germany, Brazil, Jamaica, Israel, England as well as the USA … touching the hearts and souls of millions of people around the world!

–Monday, July 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Missiles of October

Every Day

Workshops at the Art Center

Drop-in and create your own masterpiece with Ceramics, Printmaking and multi-media art. The Art Center is open daily: 4-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday; 12- 8 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. Closed Saturday, Aug. 26. For groups of six or more, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information, visit https://www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures/.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.